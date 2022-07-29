Pickleball Wars Heat Vancouver’s Tennis Courts

The new pop-up pickleball court program aims to reduce noise issues and reassure tennis players who don’t want to lose court space. Photo by Francis Georgian / PNG

Article content The pop, pop, pop of wiffle balls on paddles has sparked lawsuits and noise wars in North America, but for players, the pickleball pop is music to the ears.

Article content Aside from noise issues, some tennis players have spoken out about access to local tennis courts, fearing losing court space to novice pickleball players. We have two passionate sports groups here, and when people are passionate they can get diligent, said Vancouver park manager Erica McDonald. To try and fix the problem, the park board was rolled out on July 14 pop up pickleball court program that transformed nine underused tennis courts into 34 pickleball pop-ups that will run on staggered dates, from July 14 to October 27. McDonald said the park board is collecting information about frequency of use, and pickleball, paddleball and tennis will all be considered in the VanPlay park board strategic plan, which includes developing an outdoor court strategy.

Article content After the pop-up pickleball program was announced in February, Change.org petition founded by an anonymous Quiet Tennis Player, with the aim of preventing public tennis courts from being eliminated, and suggested that local pickleball players were divisive in the community with demands to share courts, claiming that Vancouver’s tennis community is shrinking, elitist, is entitled, and that tennis courts are empty and surplus. Janet Martini, a retired physician who fell in love with pickleball two years ago while taking a few classes at a local community center, said: We don’t want to take anything away from tennis players. All we want is courts. Weve lost six courts in the past two years. Tennis courts reserved at the start of the craze in Queen Elizabeth Park and in Dunbar were closed to pickleball players in 2020, following complaints from neighbors about noise pollution. There is currently no permanent dedicated pickleball facility in the city.

Article content Martini said respect for communities is a priority, and pickleball fields must be at least 100 yards from homes, making it an especially difficult riddle to solve in a city as close as Vancouver. Vancouver Tennis Society President Nick Tchernikov said rumors of a turf war are exaggerated: We’re not against anyone and we welcome more people who play sports. Pickleball is a great alternative for people who no longer play tennis. All tennis players want is, well, the same as pickleball players want. Courts. We want to be able to meet the demand for tennis. There are insufficient tennis facilities in the city and the facilities are insufficiently maintained, Tchernikov said. Tchernikov estimates there are 60,000 to 70,000 recreational tennis players in the lower mainland, compared to what he estimates at about 7,800 pickleball players. Although there are 108 public tennis courts in Vancouver, overcrowding is already a problem in the better-maintained super-court locations such as Queen Elizabeth Park and Kitsilano Beach.

Article content Tchernikov, who said his association does not support the petition, said the park’s recent pop-up pickleball court program raised concerns among tennis players when it was first announced: tennis players don’t want their tennis courts taken away. If that’s threatened by the park administration, it becomes a problem. Cooler heads prevailed when the tennis community learned that the pop-up pickleball courts are part of a temporary program that will allow the park board to gauge demand among the wiffle-ball set. In the meantime, Martini said pickleball players have been out in droves, so when city officials stop by three times a day to count heads, the courts look busy. I’ve been outside every day, even in the heat, said Martini. And maybe there are a few tennis players among them. Pickleball is great for tennis players who are injured or are aging from the sport, Martini said. For its part, Quiet Tennis Player recently updated its petition, citing positive developments. Or maybe Quiet Tennis Player just grew out of his sport and switched to pickleball. [email protected]

