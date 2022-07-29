Stonehill Announces First Division I Field Hockey Schedule





Skyhawk’s Inaugural Division I NEC Schedule Includes 15 Game Slates Field hockey schedule 2022

EASTON, MA (July 28, 2022) – Stonehill College’s field hockey program will make its NCAA Division I debut as a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) with a schedule of 15 regular season games, including the first seven games of NEC, first year head coach Danielle Avanic announced today. Stonehill, who are 26 . enterse hockey season and 27e years in program history overall, this fall begins its four-year transition to NCAA Division I status as a member of the NEC. The Skyhawks will play a 15-game schedule, with four home games at Timothy J. Coughlin, 80s Memorial Field at WB Mason Stadium, beginning in late August and continuing through October. Stonehill competed at the NCAA Division II level in the Northeast-10 conference since its inception in 1996, capturing three NE10 tournament titles and two regular season crowns, while simultaneously earning nine NCAA Tournament bids with five Division II National Semifinal appearances. Stonehill kicks off its NCAA Division I era on Friday, August 19 (1:00 PM) with a preseason exhibit at former NE10 rival UMass Lowell of America East, before the inaugural Division I slate officially opens at Hofstra University of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). ) on Saturday, August 27 (13.00). The Skyhawks will play their first six games of the regular season on the road, a journey that will last through the month of September. Stonehill will take on another CAA member, Northeastern University and former head coach Shelly Morris, at noon on Sunday, September 4, who led the Skyhawks to a 100-48 (0.676) in seven seasons of 2008-14. Stonehill heads to the Midwest the following weekend for a few games in the Saint Louis area with Atlantic-10 Conference member Saint Louis University on Friday, Sept. 9 (5 p.m.) and fellow Division I entrant Lindenwood University on Sunday, Sept. 12 noon), before returning northeast to visit former NE10 rival Bryant University, now a member of America East, on Friday, September 16 (6 p.m.), before opening its first NEC schedule two weeks later on Friday, September 30. September at Long Island University opens (afternoon), another former NE10 foe. Stonehill will play its first of four home dates with a NEC clash against another former NE10 rival, Merrimack College, on Friday, October 7 (3pm) at WB Mason Stadium. An NEC game at Wagner College on Staten Island follows on Sunday, October 9 (1:00 PM), before the Skyhawks head to New York State on Tuesday, October 11 (1:00 PM) for a non-congress clash with Colgate University of the Patriot League. . Stonehill returns to WB Mason Stadium for an NEC game with Rider University on Friday, October 14 (3:00 PM), before visiting the University of Vermont of America East on Sunday, October 16 (3:00 PM). The Skyhawks final NEC home game of the season is on Friday, October 21 (3:00 PM) against Sacred Heart University, before their first NEC season on the road concludes at Saint Francis (Pa.) University on Sunday, October 23 (1:00 PM). ) and Fairfield University on Friday, October 28 (3:30 PM). Stonehill’s first Division I season will conclude with a Senior Day game at WB Mason Stadium against Queens University of Charlotte (NC), which also begins the NCAA Division I transition period, on Sunday, October 30 (1:00 PM). Stonehill finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 13-5, including 11-3 in his final season in the NE10. The Skyhawks were ranked #10 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II’s final poll after setting a Conference record equal to 22nd appearance in the NE10 Tournament as the No. 3 seed and were ranked No. 4 in the last regular season NCAA Division II East Regional rankings. Upcoming junior Raegan Hickey earned All-America honors from the NFHCA and Synapse Sports and was one of five to earn NE10 postseason honors. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile Apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

