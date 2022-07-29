New York Mets Acquire Tyler Naquin And Phillip Diehl To Trade With Cincinnati Reds





NEW YORK — First place New York Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefthanded reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday-evening in exchange for two minor leaguers. Cincinnati received outfielder Hector Rodrguez and righthander Jose Acua. Naquin, a first-round draft pick a decade ago, hit .246 with seven home runs and 33 RBI in 56 games for the struggling Reds, who are last in the NL Central. He homered and drove in two runs in a 7-6 loss to Miami on Thursday. 2 Related While the NL East leaders want to add offensively, he provides another left-handed bat and depth in an outfield that already includes All-Star rightfielder Starling Marte, midfielder Brandon Nimmo and leftfielder Mark Canha. All-Star Jeff McNeil also occasionally plays left field when not on second base. The Mets consider 31-year-old Naquin a good all-around player who can start a few times a week against right-handed pitching against whom he has solid career numbers (.280/.332/.473 with 50 homer). They had been interested in him since last month and the talks intensified when the clubs started exchanging names a few days ago. New York improved at DH last week and acquired lefthanded batter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. Naquin has a salary of $4,025,000 and will be eligible for free agency after the season. His acquisition pushes New York’s luxury tax return above $290 million, the new fourth level of tax named after Steve Cohen, owner of the free-spending Mets. The 28-year old Diehl has an 11.12 ERA in five big league-games in 5 2/3 innings this season. He earns the minimum of $700,000 while in the majors. Diehl, who was born in Cincinnati, has played 21 games in the Major League. He was 2-1 this year with a 4.24 ERA and strikeouts 30 over 23 1/3 innings in Triple-A Louisville. To make room on the roster, New York appointed right-handed RJ Alvarez for assignment. The 18-year old Rodriguez hit .356 with three homeruns and 16 RBI’s in 26 games in the rookie-level complex league in Florida. He also played in two games this month with Class A St. Lucie, 1 for 7 with a walk. He can play all three outfield spots and third base. The 19-year old Acuna is 3-0 this year with a 2.67 ERA in eight minor league games, including five starts. He threw three scoreless innings on Tuesday in his second start with St. Lucie. Major League Baseball’s trading deadline is Tuesday.

