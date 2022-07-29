CWG 2022, Day 1 Schedule: India vs Australia in T20 Cricket, India vs Pakistan in Badminton





Now that the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony is over, it’s time to dive into the actual events. The Indian contingent is standing by and pumping, with the eyes of the whole country on them.

On the first day of the Games (29 July), Indian athletes will compete in the preliminary rounds of mixed team badminton, women’s cricket, women’s hockey, men’s rounds 1 and 2, women’s table tennis and triathlon. India vs Australia T20 match (3:30pm – 7:00pm IST) The Indian women’s team kicks off the campaign on Friday with a T20 cricket match against Australia. Both teams have been clubbed in Group A along with Pakistan and Barbados. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad enters the game against Australia after two members of their squad were left in India after contracting Covid-19. India then plays against Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados on August 3. Mixed Team Badminton Preliminary Rounds (6.30pm – 10pm IST) The preliminary rounds of the mixed team badminton will see India close horns in the group stage with arch-rivals Pakistan. India and Pakistan share Group 1 alongside Australia and Sri Lanka. There will be a total of 16 teams in Birmingham 2022, divided into four groups. This year’s four-year flagship men’s team includes Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and B Sumeeth Reddy. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponappa make up the women’s team. Women’s Hockey (6.30pm – 10pm IST) The Indian women’s hockey team hopes to get off to a flying start when they take on Ghana in their first game on Friday. After a rather disappointing women’s World Cup performance, the Savita Punia-led team hopes to silence doubters at the Commonwealth Games. After Ghana, they play against Wales before playing against England on August 2. That will be their true litmus test before they round out the group with a game against Canada on August 3. Table tennis (lap 1: 2pm to 7pm IST, round 2: 8.30pm-1.30pm IST) Before India competes in individual events, the men’s and women’s table tennis team must go through two qualifying stages on Friday. These will all be team events. If they qualify, they will advance to Saturday where they will play the 3rd qualifying round. Manika Batra, who won both team gold and singles gold in 2018 CWG, is easily the star of the squad. She is expertly supported by Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya. The men’s team includes scheming veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty. Triathlon (3:30-8:30 PM IST) 17-year-old Sanjana Joshi and 27-year-old Pragnya Mohan will represent India at the triathlon events on Friday. In April, Mohan defended her South Asian Championship title at the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup and the Pokhara South Asian Championship in Nepal. In the same event, Maharashtras Joshi finished second. Based on their recent impressive performances, both triathletes were selected to represent India at the CWG. Boxing (9pm) Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg men), Sumit Kundu (75 kg men), Rohit Tokas (67 kg men) and Ashish Chaudhary (75 kg men) will enter the ring in their round of 32 matches on the opening day of the CWG 2022 at National Exhibition Center in Solihull. All events are broadcast on Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on the Sony Liv app.

