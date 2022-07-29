Sports
SOLD OUT: Florida Announces Sale for 2022 Football Student Season Tickets
The Gators open the season on September 3 against Utah at 7 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Swamp will rock this fall as the University Athletic Association announced Thursday that UF student subscriptions for the 2022 campaign have sold out.
A limited number of student tickets for one game will be available for selected home games from Monday, August 1, at 10:00 AM. At that time, UF students can log on to www.FloridaGators.com/Students to get their student tickets for one game.
A New Chapter of Florida Football Under New Head Coach Billy Napier begins on September 3 when the Gators host reigning PAC-12 champion Utah for a 7 p.m. kick-off.
The Gators also host Kentucky on September 10, USF on September 17, Eastern Washington on October 1, and Missouri for Homecoming on October 8. The end of the season will be composed by games against LSU on October 15. and South Carolina on Nov. 12.
Fans can now get tickets for one match here.
FLORIDA FOOTBALL HOME SCHEDULE 2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|September 3rd
|Utah (Essential Workers Appreciation Night)
|19:00 ET
|Sept 10th
|Kentucky (Champion Reunion Weekend)
|19:00 ET
|September 17th
|South Florida (UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night)
|7:30 PM ET
|October 1
|Eastern Washington (Family weekend)
|Afternoon ET
|October 8
|Missouri (Homecoming & UF Hall of Fame)
|To be determined
|Oct 15
|LSU (Tom Petty Day in the Swamp)
|To be determined
|Nov 12
|south carolina (Greet those who serve)
|To be determined
Click here for information on game names and themes for 2022.
ADDITIONAL 2022 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKET OPTIONS
Fans can reserve the best seats for all seven home games with season ticket packages starting at just $380 per ticket, plus the required Booster contribution based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great benefits such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away game tickets, postseason tickets and more. Click here to purchase season tickets, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative.
Fans can also get tickets for one match here and through a variety of new ticket options all on sale now, including Three-Game Mini Plans, Gators Flex Pass and more. Click here for more information.
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/7/28/sold-out-florida-announces-sell-out-for-2022-football-student-season-tickets.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Tips for beginners in Xenoblade 3 July 29, 2022
- New York Mets Acquire Tyler Naquin And Phillip Diehl To Trade With Cincinnati Reds July 29, 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat July 29, 2022
- Cicada Innovations Partnership Creates Australian and Indian Space Bridges July 29, 2022
- Severe cases of COVID-19 increased last week in Manitoba, the latest report says July 29, 2022