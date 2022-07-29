SOLD OUT: Florida Announces Sale for 2022 Football Student Season Tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Swamp will rock this fall as the University Athletic Association announced Thursday that UF student subscriptions for the 2022 campaign have sold out.

A limited number of student tickets for one game will be available for selected home games from Monday, August 1, at 10:00 AM. At that time, UF students can log on to www.FloridaGators.com/Students to get their student tickets for one game.

A New Chapter of Florida Football Under New Head Coach Billy Napier begins on September 3 when the Gators host reigning PAC-12 champion Utah for a 7 p.m. kick-off.

The Gators also host Kentucky on September 10, USF on September 17, Eastern Washington on October 1, and Missouri for Homecoming on October 8. The end of the season will be composed by games against LSU on October 15. and South Carolina on Nov. 12.

Fans can now get tickets for one match here.

FLORIDA FOOTBALL HOME SCHEDULE 2022

Date Opponent Time September 3rd Utah (Essential Workers Appreciation Night) 19:00 ET Sept 10th Kentucky (Champion Reunion Weekend) 19:00 ET September 17th South Florida (UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night) 7:30 PM ET October 1 Eastern Washington (Family weekend) Afternoon ET October 8 Missouri (Homecoming & UF Hall of Fame) To be determined Oct 15 LSU (Tom Petty Day in the Swamp) To be determined Nov 12 south carolina (Greet those who serve) To be determined

Click here for information on game names and themes for 2022.

ADDITIONAL 2022 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKET OPTIONS

Fans can reserve the best seats for all seven home games with season ticket packages starting at just $380 per ticket, plus the required Booster contribution based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great benefits such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away game tickets, postseason tickets and more. Click here to purchase season tickets, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative.

Fans can also get tickets for one match here and through a variety of new ticket options all on sale now, including Three-Game Mini Plans, Gators Flex Pass and more. Click here for more information.