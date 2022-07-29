Sports
Sexual assault case shakes Hockeys Upper Echelon in Canada
CAnada defeated Sweden to win the Junior World Hockey Championship in January 2018, a victory that was watched by large audiences in a hockey-obsessed country.
Five months later, members of that celebrated team attended a charity event in an Ontario town where they allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman in a hotel room. The accusation and cover-up are now rocking the upper echelons of hockey in Canada.
The government has a forensic audit of Hockey Canada, the sport’s governing body. Several major corporations, including Bank of Nova Scotia and Telus Corp., have frozen, withdrawn or forwarded millions of dollars in sponsorship and funding. And lawmakers are now asking if anything can be done to clean up the rot in the country’s favorite sport.
Hockey Canada has paid out C$8.9 million ($6.9 million) to settle more than 20 claims of sexual misconduct since 1989, officials said during a parliamentary hearing Wednesday. Some of that money came from an ‘equity fund’ funded in part by registration fees from young players – without the knowledge of the families paying them.
Hockey Canada chief executive officer Scott Smith, who testified for more than two hours on Wednesday, was told by multiple lawmakers that he must resign. He has been on duty for less than four weeks when he replaced Tom Renney, a former New York Rangers coach.
Read more: How the #MeToo movement is about to change professional sports
“We have lost faith in Hockey Canada. I think it’s time for new leadership,” said Peter Julian, a New Democratic Party lawmaker from the suburbs of Vancouver.
One of the payments was to the woman in the 2018 incident, which allegedly involved eight junior hockey players. The woman filed suit for C$3.55 million and settled for an undisclosed fee. She said in court documents that Hockey Canada was aware of the alleged attacks and that it did not properly investigate the accused players, who were never publicly named.
“Why didn’t you investigate further if you really wanted to change hockey culture?” Karen Vecchio, an Ontario Conservative MP, pressured Smith during the hearing on Wednesday.
Scott Smith of Hockey Canada, speaks at a press conference ahead of the Russia-Italy game at Colisee Pepsi on May 2, 2008 in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images
No ‘real investigation’
Previous testimony from Hockey Canada officials had left lawmakers baffled: Smith said only 12 or 13 of the 19 players were interviewed in the organization’s initial survey. They also said they could not determine who was involved and no players had been suspended.
“That’s a sign that this wasn’t a real investigation,” said Ann Pegoraro, Long Chair in Sport Management at the University of Guelph. “If you’re not making it mandatory to participate in an investigation into a complaint of this nature, you’re essentially saying it’s okay.”
That was the reason for the federal government to freeze the financing of Hockey Canada and start the audit. Then came the corporate response.
Scotiabank was the first to move and shut down its top sponsorship and marketing events. Telus, the Tim Hortons chain of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and the Esso brand of Imperial Oil Ltd. followed. Sports equipment maker Bauer Hockey got on the list last week and withdrew its funding for the World Junior Championships.
Read more: Child Athlete Sexual Abuse Goes Beyond Larry Nassar
Electronic Arts Inc., creator of a video game series based on the National Hockey League, called the allegations “deplorable” and said it plans to transfer funds to national teams, including Canada’s women’s national hockey team.
With business development and partnerships representing 43% of Hockey Canada’s budget, corporate sponsors have significant influence over the organization.
“They are the lever that made Hockey Canada rise and change,” Pegoraro said. “It’s an indication that we needed companies to be our moral guide in this, versus individuals within that entity or within the sports system. It will take a while for Hockey Canada to restore trust with those sponsors.”
Character screening
Smith, who has been with Hockey Canada since the 1990s, is counting on repentance and a new set of policies to quell the controversy. The organization’s new plan includes mandatory sexual assault prevention training, “character screening” for elite players and the threat of lifelong bans for players who refuse to participate in investigations.
“My stance is also to implement a plan of action in the future to ensure these events never happen again,” Smith testified.
For many, these measures are not nearly enough. Marie-Philip Poulin, the only hockey player to ever score in four consecutive Olympic finals, sent a letter to Smith and other Hockey Canada executives on behalf of the women’s national team.
“Much more work and action is needed to fully address the underlying issues to ensure a new Hockey Canada emerges from this crisis,” the letter said. It’s time, the players added, “to let women sit at the table.”
