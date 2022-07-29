Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule





OMAHA, Neb. Five home games, five neutral venue games and a road trip to Texas for the BIG 12 BIG EAST Battle are part of Creighton’s 2022-23 non-conference men’s basketball schedule announced by the head coach Greg McDermott on Thursday 28 Julye. After back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, Creighton’s non-conference schedule has the potential to be some of the toughest in the program’s history. “I’ve always felt that when you have a good team and some veterans returning, you have to challenge yourself with a good schedule,” said McDermott, who is 13.e season with the Bluejays. “We’ve done that and then some. Not only do we play a good schedule, but almost all of them come from home. Most of them are neutral venues, but we’re in Texas, and then we have that one high-big game at home with Nebraska “So that’s going to prepare us for just about anything we’re going to see in the GREAT EAST. The GREAT EAST will be excellent as always.” The slate kicks off with an exhibition game at home against Drury on Sunday, October 30. McDermott’s teams are 29-0 in fall exhibition games as Division I head coach, including a 12-0 at Creighton. Creighton’s first four regular season games will take place at the CHI Health Center Omaha, a trajectory that begins Nov. 7 with a game against the University of St. Thomas. Creighton is 8-1 all-time against the Tommies, including season-opening victories in 1970-71 and 1976-77. Creighton receives North Dakota on November 10 for a match against the Fighting Hawks, then welcomes Holy Cross for a fight on November 14 in Omaha against his Jesuit counterpart. The Bluejays and Crusaders haven’t met on the hardwoods since 1956. The Bluejays will conclude their first series of home games on November 17 before their first ever meeting against UC Riverside. CU’s next three weeks will feature seven games against some of the best teams in America. The leg kicks off with three games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii. CU will play against a field with Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech on November 21, 22 and 23. That brace is expected to be unveiled next month. The Jays return to the mainland on December 1 when it plays in Texas in the Big 12 BIG EAST Battle. The Longhorns are projected as a top-15 team in next year’s preseason polls under head coach Chris Beard. In-state rival Nebraska comes to CHI Health Center Omaha on December 4 for Creighton’s final non-conference home game of the season. The Bluejays have won 10 of their last 11 games against the Cornhuskers. The Bluejays close out the non-conference game with a few neutral site games in Las Vegas as CHI Health Center Omaha gears up to host the NCAA Volleyball Championships. CU will face BYU on December 10 and two days later in the state of Arizona. Both matches will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort. The 20 game conference schedule for Creighton’s 10e GREAT EAST season is expected to be released in September. The BIG EAST Tournament 2023 is scheduled for March 8-11 and will once again be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Season tickets are available and can be purchased at https://gocreighton.com/SeasonTickets. Tickets for individual matches will go on sale on a date to be determined in October. 2022-23 Creighton Basketball Men’s Non-Conference Schedule Day date Opponent website Sun, Oct 30 DRURY (Ex.) CHI Health Center Omaha mom, Nov. 7 ST. THOMAS CHI Health Center Omaha Thursday 10 November NORTH DAKOTA CHI Health Center Omaha mom, Nov. 14 HOLY CROSS CHI Health Center Omaha Thursday 17 November UC RIVERSIDE CHI Health Center Omaha mom, Nov. 21 vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational) Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center) Tue, Nov. 22 vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational) Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center) Wed, Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational) Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center) Thursday December 1st in Texas (Big 12 BIG EAST Battle) Austin, Texas Sun, December 4 NEBRASKA CHI Health Center Omaha sat. Dec 10 vs. BYU Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena) Mon 12 Dec vs. the state of Arizona Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena) March 8-11 BIG EAST Tournament New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

