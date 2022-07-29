India vs Australia T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND vs AUS where and when to watch live





India and Australia will face off in the Commonwealth Games opener as Womens T20 cricket makes its debut at the quadrennial event at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Where and when can you watch India vs Australia Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A Live?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network Bee 15:30 IST On Friday July 29. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app. India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

Games played: 26; India won: 6; Australia Won: 16; No result: 1 Last meeting: India lost by 14 runs (Carrara, October 10, 2021) Last five meetings: India won – 1, Australia won – 4 India (highest score) vs Australia: IND 177/3 (19.4) defeated AUS 173/5 (20) by seven wickets India (lowest score) vs Australia: IND 62 all out (18.2) lost to AUS 63/2 (10.2) by eight wickets Australia (highest score) vs India: AUS 186/5 (20) defeated IND 150/5 (20) by 36 runs Australia (lowest score) vs India: AUS 89 all out (18.5) lost to IND 92/2 (14.3) by eight wickets Top performers India vs Australia

Seizure Matches walks batting average Stroke rate High score Harmanpreet Kaur 22 474 29.94 99.37 57 Smriti Mandhana 14 465 35.76 130.61 83 Mithali Raj 14 196 17.81 83.40 51* bowler Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy fare Best Bowling Jhulan Goswami 12 16 16.37 5.84 5/11 R. Gayakwad 10 15 17.66 7.36 3/21 Poonam Yadavi 7 12 14.66 6.76 4/19 Australia Top Performers vs India

Seizure Matches walks batting average Stroke rate High score Beth Mooney 14 487 44.27 119.65 78* Meg Lanning 19 464 30.93 101.97 49 Alyssa Healy 19 364 26.00 144.44 90 bowler Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy fare Best Bowling Ellyse Perry 20 22 15.00 5.30 4/12 Jess Jonassen 15 16 14.25 5.42 5/12 Megan Schutt 9 13 18.46 6.82 4/18 Form Guide

India and Australia are the favorites to advance to the Group A semi-finals, which will include Pakistan and Barbados. While India, fourth in the ICC ranking, took a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last month, but will have its task against top-ranked Australia, which has a five-game win streak and has not lost a T20I since March 30, 2021. . SQUADS india:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar , Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav. Australia:Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda- Jade Wellington. In the other Commonwealth Games 2022 Group A match on Friday, Pakistan will face Barbados at 11:30pm IST.

