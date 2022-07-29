Sports
During the Commonwealth Games, India’s women’s hockey team will try to recover from the disappointment of the World Cup
The Indian women’s hockey team starts their campaign for the Commonwealth Games in 2022 on Friday. Janneke Schopman’s team hopes to overcome the disappointment of ninth place at the World Cup earlier this month and come back with a medal. However, the Indian team has not won a medal in the past three editions of CWG.
India’s group and size
India is grouped with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in Pool A. Their first game is against Ghana at the University of Birmingham hockey stadium, followed by games against Wales (July 30), England (August 2) and Canada (August 2) ).
The best two teams from two groups (Pool A and Pool B) qualify for the semi-finals, while the rest have to play classification matches for ninth, seventh and fifth place. The losing semi-finalists will face each other in the bronze medal match.
Pool B contains Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya.
India’s Chances of Reaching the Semifinals
Given the players and standings, India should finish in the top two of their group and qualify for the semi-finals. Only England (world No. 5) ranks higher than India (world No. 9), but this team, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, is also capable of beating them. However, a loss to England or for that matter Wales will make qualifying difficult for them ahead of their last game with Canada.
Despite their ranking (world No. 15), Canada gave India an uphill battle in the recent FIH World Cup 9-16 classification match, and the result was decided via shootout. In fact, India was behind for most of the game and the match only moved to the shootout when Salima Tete scored two minutes from the final horn. Captain Punia then stepped in and put on a valiant show to ensure India defeated Canada 3-2. What went wrong at the World Cup?
India aimed for their first medal at the FIH World Cup, but it turned out to be a disappointing campaign. They finished third in their group after two draws (against England and China) and a defeat (against New Zealand). They failed to reach the quarter-finals after losing the crossover match against Spain 1-0. India then closed the tournament with victories over Canada and Japan.
Under Schopman, India started to play a more offensive brand of hockey and it was in focus for the World Cup. But the team faltered when it came to taking their chances. They could only score five goals from the 43 penalty corners (PC) they earned in the six matches at the World Cup. Gurjit Kaur’s form became a concern and other drag flickers (mainly Deep Ekka Grace) were unable to make an impact from penalty corners.
Schopman has identified the reasons why they failed to convert the penalty corners and how they can make improvements. “I think there are a lot of reasons for that. We struggled a little bit with the field, with our injections. It’s a different field than what we normally train on and that’s something we had to adapt to and I don’t think we adapted so well.” Schopman said.
“I do think that under pressure, like against New Zealand, we played two or three variations that we didn’t execute well. And for me as a coach that is very frustrating because I think we spend enough time on that in training. .” At the same time, there’s no pressure in training and then you see on critical parts, like a penalty corner, that pressure can affect whether it’s a minor catch versus ‘I’ve actually completely forgotten what my role is in this penalty corner’.
“So in that regard I think we talked about it and the girls themselves came up with a lot of good solutions to improve, whether it’s your own goal or individual skills to train more consciously with defenders. Saying ‘Look, I I’m actually not comfortable doing this variation Or maybe it’s better for Gurjit to learn to say ‘I need this trapper and I need this inserter because then I know I’m performing better and I have more confidence that my flick is on target goes.’ At the same time, it’s all about taking responsibility. Grace did that in Japan’s game in several ways and converting her penalty corner. So there is growth there too,” said Schopman.
India’s performance in previous Commonwealth Games
Hockey has been a constant presence at CWG since the sport made its debut at the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth in 1998 and then produced a remarkable run at the 2002 Manchester Games to take the gold medal.
They lost to Australia in the 2006 final and this was the last medal they won at the CWG. At last year’s Games, India lost to England 6-0 in the bronze medal match.
Plow
goalkeepers: Savita and Rajani Etimarpu.
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete.
Ahead: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi.
