Here’s the full list of para-athletes competing in Birmingham





New Delhi: India has a contingent of 12 members competing in the upcoming Commonwealth Games. The Para Commonwealth Games are held simultaneously with the Commonwealth Games. India participates in four para sports namely athletics (discus throw and shot put), powerlifting, swimming and table tennis. In the 2018 Gold Coast games, the biggest para sports event ever in CWG history, India fielded four para athletes for swimming and table tennis. Here is the full list of para-athletes competing in the Birmingham games: Athletics Devender Kumar won gold at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix when he threw the discus to a distance of 50.61m. Experienced shot putters like Poonam Sharma and Sharmila will keep an eye on the medal this time around. Athlete Event Devender Kumara Men’s Discus Throw – F42-44/61-64 Devendra Gahlot Men’s Discus Throw – F42-44/61-64 Poonam Sharma Women’s Shot Put – F55-57 sharmila Women’s Shot Put – F55-57 Santosh Women’s Shot Put – F55-57 Weightlifting Sakina Khatun who competes in powerlifting is the bronze medalist of the 2014 Commonwealth Games. This time she will try to turn the bronze into gold in Birmingham. Athlete Event Sakina Khatuni Ladies lightweight Swimming In the last matches, Vaishnavi Jagtap finished 6th while Kiran Tak finished 7th in the final. This time Indian para swimmers have a chance to win medals. Athlete Event Ashish Kumar Singh Backstroke S9 Suyash Narayan Jadhavi Freestyle S7 Niranjan Mukundan Freestyle S7 Table tennis In the 2018 matches, Para paddlers Maitreyee Sarkar and Vaishnavi Sutar were unable to qualify for the final. The participation of rowers such as Bhavina Patel, who won bronze at the Tokyo and Sonalben Paralympic Games, has increased the strength of the table tennis contingent. Athlete Event Raj Aravindan Alaga Single class 3-5 Sonalben Patel Single class 3-5 Bhavina Patel Single class 3-5 Baby Sahana Ravi Single class 6-10

