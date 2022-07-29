NASCAR Cup Series in Indianapolis: Watch, Stream, Preview and Choose the Verizon 200

Traditionally, the path most commonly taken over the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway stone yard passes through its famous 4-mile oval and its four corners. However, there’s another way to get to Victory Lane in Indianapolis — it goes in and around one of the world’s most famous race tracks, and it’s a challenge NASCAR has recently taken on itself.

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 and its second-ever race around the track’s 14-turn, 2.4-mile track configuration. Last year’s inaugural event was a chaotic affair and it ended with AJ Allmendinger scoring a big upset win that would have sent shockwaves through the playoff field had Allmendinger been a full-time Cup driver. However, Allmendinger’s example certainly gives hope to those drivers trying to steal a win to make it to the playoffs with only five races left in the regular season.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup series in Indianapolis?

Date: sunday July 31

sunday July 31 Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway — Speedway, IN

Indianapolis Motor Speedway — Speedway, IN Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Current: fubo TV (try for free)

what to watch

The cheat bug apparently spread through the garage in Pocono last week as three different teams had the book thrown at them by NASCAR for major technical violations. And none were greater than the penalties imposed on race winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch, who were both disqualified after a failed post-race inspection. Hamlin and Busch’s cars failed technically after it was discovered that their teams had hidden extra layers of vinyl under the regular vinyl wrap on the front, giving their cars an aerodynamic advantage over the rest of the field. Joe Gibbs Racing did not appeal from either penalty explain in a statement that a change in their building process had not been properly vetted within their organization. Whether the Gibbs team’s violation was an honest mistake or an outright inflection of the NASCAR rulebook, recent developments seem to indicate that teams are beginning to push the boundaries of the technical parameters in which they are allowed to operate as they become more familiar. with the Next Gen car. Expect special attention this weekend for both pre- and post-race inspections.

There’s a feature from last year’s race at the Indianapolis Road Course that won’t be on display this year, and few if anyone will miss it: A year ago, Turn 6 had a temporary curb designed to prevent drivers from doing so. part of the course. But accidentally NASCAR and the speedway created a huge danger zone. The first problem was that the curbs would launch any driver who drove over them into the air, but the second was much worse: Late in the race, the curbs actually started to lift, snatching the front splitters of cars as they slid under. the curb as they drove on. It resulted in several massive crashes, severely thinning the field and turning the end of the race into a complete debacle. Fortunately, Indianapolis has changed the curbs and replaced the temporary curbs with the same kind of concrete curbs embedded in the track itself. In a conference call with reporters, Austin Cindric stated that he believed the issues during last year’s race would not be a problem, especially given the differences between last year’s Gen6 car and this year’s Next Gen car. “Even if we raced on the same track, I don’t think we would have those problems with the Next Gen car,” said Cindric. “Our cars were so low to the ground last year that the leading edge was the splitter – the sharpest, smallest part of the car and one of the strongest. It’s probably not surprising that temporary restraints end up being misused, but that’s all there is temporary curbs… Am I concerned about the durability of the track? Absolutely not.”

This weekend there is one important debut, as former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat will make his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series start behind the wheel of the no. 26 for Team Hezeberg. Kvyat — the first Russian-born driver in NASCAR history — after 110 starts in F1 with three career podium finishes. Kvyat is one of three road course specialists in the field this weekend, alongside Hezeberg teammate Loris Hezemans and Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand.

Choose to win

(Opportunities via Caesars Sportsbook)

Chase Elliott (+350): Chase Elliott is named as a favorite this week, not only for his proven ability on road courses, but also because he is in a summer period where he can seemingly do no wrong. Since the off-week in mid-June, Elliott has taken two outright wins and has finished no worse than second in the last five races. So did last week, when Elliott crossed the finish line in third but took his fourth win of the season after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were both disqualified.

Elliott is an easy pick for this weekend, but more ambitious bettors may want to keep an eye on Chase Briscoe (+1400). The Indiana native won the Indy Road Course in the Xfinity Series in 2020, and last year had one of the best runs of his rookie year in the Cup Series. the final reboot.