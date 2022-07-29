Sports
“Disagree that we played conservative cricket”: Rohit Sharma
India captain Rohit Sharma is back after resting for the ODI series against the West Indies, and now he is set to lead the squad for the upcoming T20I five-game series, which starts on Friday. Ahead of the series, Rohit addressed a press conference on Thursday where he said India did not play conservative cricket in the shortest format before the World Cup last year, according to him.
“We didn’t get the result at the World Cup, that doesn’t mean we played bad cricket. And I don’t agree that we played conservative cricket, if you lose 1-2 games at the World Cup, it seems like we have didn’t take any chances. If you look at the games we played before the World Cup, we won 80 percent of them. I don’t understand how you can win so many games if you’re conservative,” said Rohit.
“We lost the World Cup, but it can happen, but it doesn’t, we didn’t play free. Lately it’s not like we’ve changed anything at all, we just gave players the freedom to express themselves. you play free There will be performances The people on the outside have to keep the peace the way we play cricket there will be failures and the results may not be to our liking but it’s okay if we try it mistakes can happen, but that doesn’t mean the players are bad. With time everyone has to change, we change, so people on the outside have to change too,” he added.
Asked if there are any spots left to fill the World Cup squad, Rohit said: “There are some spots we need to fill, but we also know what we need to do to fill them. We will try to address them. all the problems in the coming matches we want to give freedom to guys we can talk about preparation and technique but the players have to be left alone when the match comes we just want them to play like they do when playing for franchises or state teams. Our job is to take the pressure off, we’re just trying to create an environment where guys can play freely.”
“No, the composition is good, we have a good mix of players who can cover all facets of the game. There are a few guys who are rested, also taking into account the workload and all that. We also need to make sure everyone is fresh is, come to the World Cup, we don’t want to have any injuries or problems, we try to settle as much as possible with all the players. So yeah, I think it’s important that the guys here have a chance to play against the West Indies. We’re looking looking forward to that challenge,” he added.
Finally, Rohit said of Paddy Upton as a mental conditioning coach: “He has so much experience working with different teams in different places. His inclusion on the team will help all of us. Definitely, he will bring the mental side of the game into focus. He has worked with the Indian team before, he was part of the 2011 World Cup winning team and he has had great success with franchise teams.”
“I think he has the experience, he knows a lot of our players because he has worked with them. As we know, the mental side of the game is really very important, with his ideology I think it will help us. great move to bring him in and let’s see what happens in the coming months. I’m sure he will start his work, talk to the players and get their thoughts,” he added.
