Sooners mourn the loss of an All-American and lifelong OU enthusiast





Sooner Nation mourns the loss of another longtime member of the Oklahoma football family. The university announced this on Wednesday: Leon Crosswho played under Bud Wilkinson in the 1950s and served in numerous capacities at the University of Oklahoma for over 30 years, recently passed away. Cross came to OU in 1957 during Oklahoma’s NCAA record 47 games. He served as a practice helper in his freshman year, battling injuries in what would have been his first two seasons of eligibility. The Hobbs, New Mexico native fought back from his injuries and played three full seasons in Oklahoma as a rock solid, two-way lineman both on offense and defense. In his last season of eligibility, in 1962, Cross served as captain of the Big Eight champion Sooners, earning All-America honors. He was also named the Big Eight’s Most Outstanding Lineman that season. Cross followed his career as a player in college, serving as an assistant under Wilkinson for a year (in Wilkinson’s last OU season in 1963). He left Oklahoma to join the Army coaching staff, where he served as an assistant for three seasons before returning to OU as a defensive coach and recruiting coordinator under first Jim MacKenzie and then Chuck Fairbanks. In 1971, Cross moved into an administrative position in the athletic department as an assistant athletic director. After 12 years in that role, he was promoted to deputy athletic director in 1982. He retired from the University of Oklahoma in 1991, but still remained involved in OU sports activities. Among the projects in which Cross took an active role were the original expansion of the south side of OU Memorial Stadium, the construction of L. Dale Mitchell Park for baseball, as well as the softball and gymnastics facilities, and the reconstruction of the athletic facilities. I personally knew Leon and can vouch for what a kind and respected person he was. He and I collaborated on a proposed book project related to the Oklahoma men’s gymnastics program. It was Leon’s vision to document the history and success of OU men’s gymnastics and the individuals who were such a big part of that success, including 12 National Championships, 27 Conference Championships and 52 Individual National Titles. Cross really loved the University of Oklahoma and devoted most of his working life to serving the university and helping improve and expand its sports programs. The D. Leon Cross Scholarship, which helps student athletes, lives on in his honor. Cross may have been born and raised in Hobbs, New Mexico, but he will forever be an Early,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2022/07/28/oklahoma-football-sooners-mourn-the-loss-of-another-ou-all-american/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos