Student athletes of men’s and women’s track and field, volleyball, men’s hockey, and women’s lacrosse earn academic honors

Several student athletes shared how they manage to practice and compete in their respective teams while performing well in class.

by Lanie Everett |





Student athletes from men’s hockey, track and field, volleyball and women’s lacrosse received several academic recognitions in the past week. While students combine work, private life and play in different ways, many said they rely on their coaches and each other to achieve success.

Men’s Hockey

Last Wednesday, Mark Gallant 23, Tyler Campbell 23, and Steven Townley 25 received All-American Scholar honors from the Krampade American Hockey Coaches Association for the past academic year. The three hockey players received the honor by achieving a GPA of 3.75 each semester while appearing in 40% of the varsity games during the season.

Townley said that during his first collegiate season, he quickly learned to get into the habit of practicing an efficient routine.

It’s kind of like going to your workout, going to exercise, eating, and then going straight to the library and starting studying until bedtime, Townley said.

Gallant, a two-time winner of the award, said he relies on time management skills to combine hockey with performing well in his classes. Gallant added that he believes hockey helps him get into a solid routine that increases his overall productivity.

Honestly, with hockey [at Dartmouth] gives me a level of discipline because it gives me structure and gives me more focus than I would if I wasn’t playing hockey, Gallant said. I feed on hockey and I let it force me to manage my time.

Both Townley and Gallant noted that older teammates and coaches have supported them on and off the ice.

[The coaches] Always check with us to make sure we’re the best in our classes, similar to what the older guys will do when they see someone struggling, Gallant said.

Track and field

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams were honored as 2022 All-Academic Teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday. While the award requires each member to have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, the Big Green Women’s Athletics boasted a 3,504 GPA for all members, while the Men’s Athletics achieved a 3,494 GPA. These numbers place both the men’s and women’s track in fourth place among Ivy League schools.

Julia Fenerty 23, a track team member and winner of the 2022 All-American Award awarded by the USTFCCCA, said when she’s not in season she feels motivated to focus more on her classes because she doesn’t take a day off every day. has rigorous training. . During the season, Fenerty said track training is a nice break from the time she spends on homework and allows her to return to work with a fresh mindset.

When we start practicing, it only takes a few hours a day, but during those hours you’re so focused on it that it’s nice to get away from everything else that stresses you out at work, Fenerty said. It helps you organize [your day] a bit more.

In addition to Fenerty, Lily Lockhart 21 and Anoush Krafian 23 also earned the 2022 All-American honors on the women’s track and field team. To earn this award, athletes must have achieved a GPA of 3.25 or higher while simultaneously placing in the top 96 in an individual event, competing in the NCAA DI Outdoor Championships, or finishing in the top 48 for Eastern academic institutions. From the men’s track and field team, Jake Dalton 23, Karl-Oskar Pajus 25 and Myles Schreck 22 were recognized as 2022 All-American Athletes.

Fenerty said her teammates help her succeed on the track and in the classroom by holding each other accountable for staying on top of such a demanding schedule.

If you’re leaving practice and have to work, it’s a lot better to go with a group of friends who’ve been through the same thing they did during training and are just as tired, Fenerty said.

Volley-ball

Last Monday, Big Green Volleyball received the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. The team averaged a GPA of 3,567 year-round and finished strong with a GPA of 3,702 for the spring.

Karen Murphy 24, co-captain of the volleyball team, said academic and athletic priorities are valued in the volleyball team. According to Murphy, each member of the team plans their week using an online calendar or agenda, and the team members and the coach share a mass calendar to schedule exercises and meetings around team member availability. While Murphy said she has limited free time, she said it’s also important to take time for self-care.

We are student athletes and the student comes first, but volleyball is very close to that, Murphy said. It is a huge investment of time and you have to learn to deal with it.

Volleyball head coach Gilad Doron said he is committed to leading his team to success on the court and in the classroom, adding that he understands that his athletes are also students at Dartmouth to learn.

We always have these discussions about what excellence means at Dartmouth. You are an excellent student and you came here because you have to. said Coach Doron. I’m really proud of the work they’ve put into it.

Lacrosse ladies

Most recently, five team members from the women’s lacrosse team earned a spot on the 2022 Intercollegiate Womens Lacrosse Coaches Associations Division I Academic Honor Roll. Annika Begley 22, Anna Griffith 22, Adrie Luster 22, Nina Nesselbush 23 and Jazmyne Ward 22 earned this award as juniors or seniors with a minimum of 3.5 GPA.