



OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Thursday he is hopeful a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens will eventually be finalized, but he doesn’t want negotiations dragging into the regular season. When asked if he believes there will be a deal with the Ravens, Jackson said, “I think so. I think so. I think so. We’ll have to see.” Will there be a deal for the September 11 opener against the New York Jets? “I said there will be a closure” [in talks]Jackson replied. “So, hopefully.”

1 Related Jackson, one of the few players in the NFL who does not have an agent and represents himself, has been eligible for extension since last year. In that time, four quarterbacks (Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen) have signed deals that include at least $150 million in guaranteed money and three quarterbacks (Rodgers, Murray and Watson) have reached extensions averaging at least $45 million each. season. For most of the off-season, Ravens officials have said they wanted contract talks, but Jackson had shown no urgency to do so. The parties began talks in June and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and Jackson will meet at training camp when there is “mutual free time,” Jackson said. Jackson was non-committal about whether he is looking for a fully guaranteed deal like the one given to Watson by the Cleveland Browns earlier this season. Watson received $230 million fully guaranteed. “Like I told you, we have a reciprocal conversation,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely going to keep that at home.” Jackson, 25, is entering the option for the fifth year of his rookie deal and will earn $23,016 million. If the parties don’t reach an extension on March 7, Baltimore would have to put the franchise label on Jackson to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was optimistic about the team Jackson would retain long-term. “Both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” Harbaugh said. “I feel it’s there.” Jackson, the unanimous NFL MVP of 2019, is entering his most challenging season. He threw a career-worst 13 interceptions and missed a career-high five games, including the last four due to an ankle injury. But Jackson has proven to be one of the best playmakers and winners over the past four seasons. Since Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season, the Ravens are 37-12 (.755) when Jackson starts and 2-5 (.285) without him. Jackson showed good faith when he reported to training camp and participated in both full team training sessions this week. When some players negotiate overtime, they will “withhold”, meaning they will report but not practice to avoid the risk of injury. Jackson never considered doing that. “I want to win at the end of the day. I just want to be great,” Jackson said. “I just want to work with my brothers. I don’t want to leave them hanging outside. I’m not that. I’ve never been.”

