Commonwealth Games and Olympics could help cricket add the world to its World Cups

Eleven teams had participated in the Womens World Cup in India in 1997, a year before cricket made its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur. Eight teams participated in the last Womens World Cup earlier this year. During the seven Womens T20 World Cups, the number of teams went from eight in 2009 to 10 in 2020. That number will not change to 12 until 2026. Women or men, cricket World Cups have always had less of the world in them.

Compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While this edition is a first for female cricketers and the T20 format, an Over-50s competition for men was held in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

At the Birmingham Games, cricket comes in as the rookie around the block, all pumped up to show everyone what it’s got. For spectators of the game, the task of locating the cricketers during the opening ceremony among the large contingents of athletes would have felt like an otherworldly. The players themselves have few. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about the unique experience of staying with athletes from other games at the Games Village ahead of the tournament opener against Australia.

Staying in the village is a little different from the other tournaments we’ve played, but we enjoyed it and adapted to these things, Kaur said. Every time, wherever you go, you must carry your card, otherwise no one will recognize you.

However, once they keep watch, there is a greater responsibility for all participating cricketers. Heather Knight, who is no stranger to leading England in a major home tournament, understands the extra weight on the shoulders at this particular moment.

The Indian team is looking for a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games: @YastikaBhatia #B2022 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PBxm5TX4U1 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 28, 2022

“It’s an opportunity for us as a sport to reach out to people we haven’t reached before,” Knight said in a recent conversation with Sky Sports.

A huge stage to show what we can do. The platform to reach so many people is here, so our job is to be successful and show the skills we have.

While cricket seems to be traveling to new regions and looking to introduce itself to new audiences, there is bona fide evidence that its world map is significantly larger than the ICC has portrayed through its world events.

FairBreak Invitational has shown the way forward

After leading England to the 2022 World Cup Final, Knight was among 90 players to participate in the FairBreak Invitational, a six-team tournament featuring players from nearly three dozen countries, most of which are ICC Associate Member countries. Given the demographic participation alone, it would be patronizing a tournament that showed how well players from these associated countries could get along with the very best in the industry – from 22-year-old Dutch opener Sterre Kalis who played in seven fifty-plus partnerships. along with veterans such as New Zealanders Sophie Devine and West Indies Stafanie Taylor, to 40-year-old Japanese left arm spinner Shizuka Miyaji who took six wickets from just seven overs.

German all-rounder Tina Gough perhaps best summed up the situation for most of the Associate nation players who entered the franchise T20 tournament.

It is still a small sport in Germany. Obviously football is so big that it’s hard for cricket to compete, but it definitely grew. The number of clubs is growing every year. So to have us in the spotlight like at this tournament is great, Gough said.

For a game that has and still presents itself very much as an international competition-driven product, a page from the FairBreak book of diversity must be stolen, shamelessly at the same time. And it should be used in big tournaments.

Reservations around the quality of the match are likely to come into play when the idea of ​​more teams at major tournaments is proposed. T20, with its more favorable odds for the underdogs, is the perfect size for expansion. The Commonwealth Games and the Olympics seem to be the perfect testing grounds for it before expanding the team slots for the World Cups and their qualifiers.

For the first time in the 21st century, cricket has been labeled a new sport, during these multi-sport events. It has the luxury of taking measures unburdened by a past, albeit in the bubble of these multi-sport events. Maybe, just maybe, they can help add the World to its World Cups.