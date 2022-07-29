Sports
Commonwealth Games and Olympics could help cricket add the world to its World Cups
Eleven teams had participated in the Womens World Cup in India in 1997, a year before cricket made its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur. Eight teams participated in the last Womens World Cup earlier this year. During the seven Womens T20 World Cups, the number of teams went from eight in 2009 to 10 in 2020. That number will not change to 12 until 2026. Women or men, cricket World Cups have always had less of the world in them.
Compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While this edition is a first for female cricketers and the T20 format, an Over-50s competition for men was held in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
A glimpse of the Indian women’s cricket team’s arrival in Birmingham for #CWG2022
keep you #Cheer4India messages are coming in @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur@NisithPramanik @IndiaSports @BCCIWomen @CGI_Bghm @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/T3wOdOZ327
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 25, 2022
At the Birmingham Games, cricket comes in as the rookie around the block, all pumped up to show everyone what it’s got. For spectators of the game, the task of locating the cricketers during the opening ceremony among the large contingents of athletes would have felt like an otherworldly. The players themselves have few. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about the unique experience of staying with athletes from other games at the Games Village ahead of the tournament opener against Australia.
Staying in the village is a little different from the other tournaments we’ve played, but we enjoyed it and adapted to these things, Kaur said. Every time, wherever you go, you must carry your card, otherwise no one will recognize you.
However, once they keep watch, there is a greater responsibility for all participating cricketers. Heather Knight, who is no stranger to leading England in a major home tournament, understands the extra weight on the shoulders at this particular moment.
The Indian team is looking for a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games: @YastikaBhatia #B2022 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PBxm5TX4U1
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 28, 2022
“It’s an opportunity for us as a sport to reach out to people we haven’t reached before,” Knight said in a recent conversation with Sky Sports.
A huge stage to show what we can do. The platform to reach so many people is here, so our job is to be successful and show the skills we have.
While cricket seems to be traveling to new regions and looking to introduce itself to new audiences, there is bona fide evidence that its world map is significantly larger than the ICC has portrayed through its world events.
FairBreak Invitational has shown the way forward
After leading England to the 2022 World Cup Final, Knight was among 90 players to participate in the FairBreak Invitational, a six-team tournament featuring players from nearly three dozen countries, most of which are ICC Associate Member countries. Given the demographic participation alone, it would be patronizing a tournament that showed how well players from these associated countries could get along with the very best in the industry – from 22-year-old Dutch opener Sterre Kalis who played in seven fifty-plus partnerships. along with veterans such as New Zealanders Sophie Devine and West Indies Stafanie Taylor, to 40-year-old Japanese left arm spinner Shizuka Miyaji who took six wickets from just seven overs.
German all-rounder Tina Gough perhaps best summed up the situation for most of the Associate nation players who entered the franchise T20 tournament.
It is still a small sport in Germany. Obviously football is so big that it’s hard for cricket to compete, but it definitely grew. The number of clubs is growing every year. So to have us in the spotlight like at this tournament is great, Gough said.
For a game that has and still presents itself very much as an international competition-driven product, a page from the FairBreak book of diversity must be stolen, shamelessly at the same time. And it should be used in big tournaments.
Reservations around the quality of the match are likely to come into play when the idea of more teams at major tournaments is proposed. T20, with its more favorable odds for the underdogs, is the perfect size for expansion. The Commonwealth Games and the Olympics seem to be the perfect testing grounds for it before expanding the team slots for the World Cups and their qualifiers.
For the first time in the 21st century, cricket has been labeled a new sport, during these multi-sport events. It has the luxury of taking measures unburdened by a past, albeit in the bubble of these multi-sport events. Maybe, just maybe, they can help add the World to its World Cups.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/commonwealth-games/commonwealth-games-and-olympics-can-help-cricket-add-the-world-in-its-world-cups-8058236/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Philippines delivers air aid to areas cut off since earthquake July 29, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi to launch India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat July 29, 2022
- Tomb Raider 2 death, Alicia Vikander to be recast – The Hollywood Reporter July 29, 2022
- A dress of great price July 29, 2022
- Ivy Tech Program Helps Small Business Owners Prosper | News July 29, 2022