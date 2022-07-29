Sports
Ex-Utah soccer player to face charges of rape
A former University of Utah football player is on trial Thursday on charges of rape and forced sodomy. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY A former University of Utah football player is on trial Thursday on charges of raping a woman.
Sione Kaihau Lund, also named Sione Heimuli Lund and Sione Kaihau Heimuli Lund in court documents, also pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of rape and forced sodomy, first-degree crimes.
The 23-year-old is a former University of Utah linebacker who was suspended from the team in February 2020 after a criminal charge was filed. He was also once a Stanford signer who was adopted by his best friend’s family when his biological father died, KSL reported in 2016.
Police say the rape happened on September 15, 2019, when the woman attended a small gathering at Lund’s home.
The sexual encounter began by mutual consent but ended with Lund holding the woman and raping her while telling him to stop, according to a police affidavit filed with the 3rd District Court.
“(The woman) stated that Lund was aggressive and hurt her,” the affidavit reads. “She immediately told Lund to ‘stop’ over and over again, but Lund kept going.”
Defense attorney Tara Isaacson asked a Unified Police detective on Thursday why she failed to “maintain the integrity” of her first conversation with the woman by forcing other people to leave the hospital room. The detective stated that the woman had the right to ask people to stay with her during the interrogation.
While questioning the forensic nurse who examined the woman at the hospital after the party, Isaacson asked if the woman had any physical injuries and what her behavior was like. The nurse said there were no abnormal findings during the physical examination and that the woman made eye contact and had a clear, steady voice.
The nurse told prosecutor Andres Gonzalez that injuries in rape cases are not expected and that the lack of injuries does not mean that no sexual assault took place.
Isaacson stated that feeling “uncomfortable and stressed” is not the same as not giving consent. But District 3 Judge Kristine Johnson said the woman was “unambiguous” in her statements that she did not want to have sex with Lund.
Also Monday, another judge dismissed some of the claims in a federal lawsuit filed by the woman. She filed a lawsuit in federal court in 2021 alleging that the University of Utah, Utah Valley University and the Utah System of Higher Education failed to act after she reported being raped in 2019.
U.S. District Judge David Barlow on Thursday filed an injunction dismissing the claims against the Utah System of Higher Education, stating that the woman had failed to demonstrate that the Utah System of Higher Education was actually aware of her alleged assault or of a significant risk to other students by male athletes.
She will be given “leave” to file an amended complaint, says Barlow’s command.
According to the lawsuit, after the attack, the woman went to a hospital with two friends and completed a rape package. Hospital staff told her to report the rape to the campus Title IX office at UVU.
Lund was later taken away “and could not be ruled out as a contributor to the male DNA” found on the woman, the police affidavit said.
The lawsuit alleges that the woman met two Title IX officers from the UVU, and they told her they could not help her because the attacker was not a college student and the attack did not take place on campus. The two officers told her she had to report the incident to the US Title IX office “to ‘scare’ the football player into ‘really violently raping someone,'” the lawsuit said.
Days later, on October 3, 2019, the woman met a Title IX officer at the University of Utah. The Title IX officer told the woman that because she was not a college student, “the U. of U.’s obligations were on the football player, not her,” the lawsuit alleges. The officer added that the university was limited in what it could do because the attack took place off-campus.
The woman later reported the rape to the Unified Police, and a detective later contacted the University of Utah about the attack. Since then, the lawsuit says, the woman has struggled with depression and mental health issues, while her grades in college suffered as well.
