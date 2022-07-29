India vs Ghana Women’s Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Where Live Streaming, Timings in IST





India will play its first women’s hockey match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games against Ghana on July 29, Friday with the University of Birmingham hockey and squash center hosting the event. When will the competition take place? The two teams will compete against each other at 6:30 PM IST. India W vs Ghana W head-to-head record Women from India and Ghana have already faced each other once when India defeated Ghana 13-0 at the 2014-15 FIH World League in Delhi. EXAMPLE: At the start of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian women must have been haunted by their underpowered effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led squad finished ninth. The side coached by Janneke Schopman would be desperate to prove that it is a much better side than what the recent results indicate. They would like to prove their opponents wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish at last year’s Tokyo Olympics was just a fluke. The Indian women would also hope to break their 16-year-old medal brought here at the Games. India’s last medal – a silver – in CWG came in 2006 in Melbourne. The only other medal Indian women have won at the Games since the introduction of hockey in 1998 was a gold medal in the 2002 edition in Manchester. In addition to the brilliant Olympic campaign, the Indians would also be boosted by their creditable third-place finish in their first Pro League outing this season. While it is expected to be a breeze for India in their first two group matches against the world’s number 30 Ghana and the world number 24 Wales (on Saturday), the Savitas squad will face the first real challenge on August 2 face England before they make it to the finish. their polar campaign against No.15 Canada. Where can you watch India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match? The India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. Women’s hockey team India and Ghana INDIA: Savita Punia (captain and goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (goalkeepers), Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari GHANA: Azumah Bridget, Boakye Serwaa, Coffie Ernestina, Copson Hagiet, Umaru Nafisatu, Sulemana Adizatu, Amoako Cecilia, Opoku Elizabeth, Afriyie Lydia, Sarfoa Martha, Berko Mavis, Narkuor Vivian, Boye Abigai (keeper) (with input of PTI)

