Team Nigeria to start chasing medals in table tennis on Friday





After lining up with 70 other countries at Thursday’s opening ceremony, Team Nigeria officially begins its pursuit of medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today (Friday). On Day 1 of the action in Birmingham, Team Nigeria takes part in the table tennis team event where the women of the country start against St. Vincent & Grenadines before taking on Singapore. The women’s team is aiming to grow in the group after it also drew in the first round with the host country England. Considered outsiders in the top four teams in the women’s event, it will take some effort from the players to beat Singapore and England to first place in the group. For the Nigeria men’s team, they will face South Africa, Ghana and Cyprus in the first round. This will be the sixth Commonwealth Games table tennis performance since its inclusion in 2002, and the second in England in particular. The Nigerian men’s table tennis team is undoubtedly the team to watch out for in Birmingham. Apart from their antecedents in the Games, they have some of the best players from Africa led by world number 12 Quadri Aruna. Listed as the runner-up in the men’s team event for the games, Aruna and the trio of Bode Abiodun, Olajide Omotayo and debutant Amadi Omeh have the quality to humiliate any team in Birmingham, but they have to be at their best against England, that is the top seed and star-studded India with the legendary Sharath Kamal Achanta, the 2004 Melbourne champion and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in their ranks. On August 1 and 2, the medal winners will appear in the team event. Meanwhile, in the lone event, Aruna is the top seed and will undergo rigorous testing from England’s Liam Pitchford, and India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – both players have been active on the WTT Tour for the past two months. There will be 71 countries competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in 19 events and Nigeria with 94 athletes will compete for honors in nine of the events. Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider making a modest donation to this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Call Willie – +2348098788999

