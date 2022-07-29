How to watch IND-W vs AUS-W T20I coverage on TV and online?





Women’s cricket will make its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where India will face Australia in a high voltage match today. The opening match between India and world champions Australia will be played in Edgbaston. CWG 2022 FULL COVERAGE|DEPTH|INDIA FOCUS|OFF THE FIELD|IN PHOTOS After a long time, the Indian women’s team without Mithali Raj will show up at a big event. The former Indian skipper announced her retirement from international cricket last month. In addition, India will not have experienced pacemaker Jhulan Goswami in the roster. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad seem quite confident after taking a 2-1 win against Sri Lanka in their latest T20I assignment. At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian women’s team has been placed in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. India will face arch-rival Pakistan in their next match, which is scheduled for July 31. Ahead of today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women; here’s everything you need to know: On what date will the 2022 Commonwealth Games match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) be played? The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will take place on Friday, July 29. Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) be played? The Commonwealth Games match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will be played at the Edgbaston. What time does the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) start? The Commonwealth Games match between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) kicks off at 3:30 PM IST. Which TV channels broadcast the India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match? The India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. How do I watch live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match? The India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) match can be streamed live via the SonyLIV app and website. India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) Possible starting eleven: India Women Predicted Lineup: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Australia women’s predicted lineup: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt Get the latest news Cricket News, Scheme and Cricket Live Score here

