If Georgia’s football strike line is going to take the next step, it will be led by center Sedrick Van Pran





Georgia’s offensive line has a lot of potential. Sedrick Van Pran knows this because he practically embodies it. The New Orleans native was a highly coveted line of attack in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Even after Sam Pittman left for Arkansas, Van Pran still signed with Georgia. After wearing redshirt as a freshman, he started all 15 games in downtown Georgia in their championship season. Related: Sam Pittman’s Impact On Georgia’s Football Program Still Clear After SEC Media Days

Now Van Pran returns for his second year as a starter. He notes how much more comfortable he feels this season and how strong his relationship with Stetson Bennett is. But the sophomore in the red shirt knows he may not be comfortable right now. Not when he is now the clear leader on Georgia’s offensive line. My biggest thing is I can lead my boys if I’m honest, said Van Pran. Making sure I put everyone in a good position around me to win, to excel in their position. I’m really not focused on myself.

Van Pran and junior Warren McClendon started every game for the Bulldogs last season. Add senior Warren Ericson and you have a very strong base of players with experience. When you sprinkle some of the advantage onto younger players, this offensive line shows real potential. Broderick Jones started four games for Georgia last season and played a crucial role in the game for the National Championship. He’s ready to man the left tackle spot for the Bulldogs. Georgia also has two gaps in the guard positions. That’s because Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer are both leaving for the NFL. Ericson is the most well-known entity in those positions, but players like Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, and Tate Ratledge compete to fill the gaps on the guard.

Those guys were great players, so that’s clearly a loss for us, Van Pran said of Shaffer and Salyer. I think our biggest thing is to make sure we pick up where we left off. We want to make those guys proud. We want to make sure they played Georgia football and were the offensive line they were. We want to make sure we keep it that way. Related: ESPN questions Georgia football’s offensive line Ratledge started the Clemson game for Georgia last year but broke his foot on the game’s opening drive. His status for fall camp will be one to follow as he arrived in Georgia with the same expectations as Van Pran and Jones. It will be an adjustment for him, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Ratledge. I think people expect him to walk back in, but that’s not an injury you come back from easily. When you do the study and history of the injury, this is one of the hardest to recover from, especially for an offensive lineman who uses his foot on every play. The three 2020 signers on Georgia’s offensive line are perhaps an example of everything about the position this season. There is a positive side, with Jones being the best representation of that. There is also a bit of mystery with the group, with Ratledge being the biggest question mark in the offensive line. Then there is Van Pran. He also felt comfortable as a leader and is grateful that Smart listed him as one of the players’ representatives at SEC media days.

Van Pran was voted Preseason Second Team All-SEC on media days, in recognition of what he has already accomplished as a college player. But if he goes out and helps elevate Georgia’s offensive line above what it did last season, he knows the group could be one of the best positioning groups in the country. I want to feel like I can lead the guys on the team better, said Van Pran. Last year I was an exemplary type and played my part when needed. I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to lead this team and my unit. I think I’ll leave it there. Sedrick Van Pran on the prospects of Georgia’s offensive line More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

