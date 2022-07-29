Russian tennis ban escalates, but Wimbledon penalty not handed out to event in Estonia | tennis | Sport





Estonia is the second country to follow in the footsteps of Wimbledon and the British government by banning all Russian and Belarusian players from participating in their upcoming tennis tournaments. The Baltic country will host several lower-tier ITF and Futures events next month and hopes to send a “clear message” with the ban. But unlike Wimbledon, the tournaments can keep their ranking points awarded to players.

Estonia will host two ITF tournaments next month, as well as a men’s Futures event and a women’s W25. All Russian and Belarus players will not be allowed to participate in the four tournaments, with the country’s acting culture minister accusing the Russian government of using sporting success for its own benefit. “International sports are now in no way separated from politics, Russia and Belarus use sports to achieve their strategic goals. With this decision, we are sending a clear message,” Liina Kersna said in a statement. The move comes after players from the two countries were banned from participating in Great Britain during the grass season. Acting under government guidelines, the All England Club banned all Russians and Belarusians from participating in the Championships, with the LTA following suit and banning them from all grass-fed warm-up events in the country, including Queen’s and Eastbourne. But unlike Wimbledon, the four tournaments in Estonia will not lose their ranking points. JUST IN: Emma Raducanu’s ‘Hard Love’ From Parents As She Plots A Tennis Return

The ITF has decided not to remove the points offered for the players who can participate in the tournaments next month, unlike the decision by the ATP and WTA to remove this year’s points offered at Wimbledon and all points won last year from their players. beats. The LTA’s grass pitch warm-up events in Great Britain were also able to maintain their ranking points, and the ITF has now clarified their decision regarding Estonia. The Estonian Tennis Federation boss explained that the ITF events were allowed to keep their ranking points with tournaments of the same level taking place in other countries at the same time, providing alternative options for those banned from the country. Allar Hint told Delphi: “In the case of Parnu and other smaller tournaments, athletes have an alternative to play elsewhere. That’s one of the reasons the points stayed.” NOT MISSING Raducanu’s new coach ‘feared’ a brutal reputation months before the pairing

BBC may face Wimbledon grumbles after Sue Barker’s previous regrets

Raducanu hires US Open coach who ‘likes to act like an idiot’

Estonia has yet to confirm whether the ban will be extended to the Tallinn Open, a WTA 250 event to be held in the last week of September. The WTA is stricter in their views on countries and tournaments banning Russian and Belarusian players, and could penalize the event in Tallinn for any ban, but Hint claimed they are working on a “solution”. The WTA Tour removed Wimbledon’s ranking points to protect “the equal opportunity WTA players should have to compete as individuals”, with the women’s tour head saying: “If we don’t take this stance, we’re leaving behind our fundamental principle and “Let the WTA become an example in support of discrimination based on nationality at other events and in other regions around the world. The WTA will continue to apply its rules to reject such discrimination.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1647141/Estonia-Wimbledon-Russia-Belarus-WTA-ITF-ban-ranking-points-tennis-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos