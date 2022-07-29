Small hockey associations start to revolt against Hockey Canada

A puck sits on the ice for a face-off as the Czech Republic and Switzerland play a 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver.DARYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Small hockey clubs across the country have begun to riot against Hockey Canada after learning that some of the money from players’ registration fees has been used to settle claims of sexual abuse.

Quebec’s regional hockey associations will meet with Hockey Quebec on Aug. 3 to discuss the fallout over the controversy that has plagued Hockey Canada since the organization settled a $3.55 million lawsuit in May over allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by Canadian Hockey League players after a 2018 Hockey Canada fundraiser in London. Dec.

Associations in Manitoba and Alberta are also considering their next steps.

The board of the Granby Minor Hockey Associations voted unanimously to suspend payments in response to Hockey Canada’s administration of allegations of sexual misconduct by players, including members of the 2018 junior world team.

The Granby Association makes payments to Hockey Canada through Hockey Estrie, the regional head in Sherbrooke. Many people are not happy with this situation, Guy Dsilets, a retired police officer and the president of Hockey Estrie, said Thursday. It’s not just people in Quebec. They are people from other provinces. Everywhere.

Hockey Canada suspends use of player registration fees to settle claims of sexual assault

Sport Canada has frozen its funding for Hockey Canada, parliamentary committee hearings have been held and major sponsors have at least temporarily withdrawn from Hockey Canada. The National Hockey League has launched its own investigation into the organization and possible players.

A police investigation has been reopened into the 2018 London case, and an alleged sexual assault involving the 2003 World Junior team is now under investigation by police in Halifax.

In a parliamentary committee hearing on Wednesday, Hockey Canada said it has paid $8.9 million since 1989 to settle 21 cases of alleged sexual assault. Most of the money came from a special fund built in part through registration fees that were not disclosed to parents and players.

Hockey Canada’s handling of the controversy has sparked anger among parents of young hockey players.

Daryl Fowler, the president of Hockey Winnipeg, told The Globe on Thursday that concerned parents called and wanted to know how the money they paid to Hockey Canada was used by the organization.

We’ve had a few parents reach out to us and ask what they were going to do and how they were coping, Mr. Fowler said. They want to know if they will just keep sending the money.

The Hockey Winnipegs board of directors will meet on August 8 and it will be an important topic of discussion.

Be sure to demand some transparency before we send money, Mr. Fowler said. He said the association writes a check to Hockey Canada for several hundred thousand dollars a year. We’ve had 15 or 20 parents contact us out of nearly 10,000, but you also know there are all kinds of parents talking about it and going, you know, should I have my kid in hockey or not?

Hockey Manitobas officials plan to meet in the second week of August, so Hockey Winnipeg is excited to see where it will go.

We don’t really know what’s going on yet, Mr. Fowler said. If Hockey Manitoba doesn’t agree with us, then I think we’ll go out on our own. It is a lot of money that has been paid out.

We find it laughable when Hockey Canada says that no public funds have been used for this. Well, that’s all they have: public funds.

Opinion: If hockey is our game, then the history of violence is also our legacy that Canada should consider

Opinion: Defining Hockey Canada’s problem in plain English remains a problem

On Thursday, a member of the federal commission investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations called on two former sports ministers to testify about communications within Sport Canada regarding the alleged incident.

NDP MP Peter Julian pointed to a federal directive, published on June 19, 2018, which states that national sports organizations receiving federal funding should immediately report any incident of harassment, abuse or discrimination that could endanger the project or programming. to report to the Minister of Sports.

Hockey Canada representatives testified last month that they reported the allegations to their key contact within Sport Canada on June 26, 2018. And while several officials within the federal department were also informed of the complaint at the time, the matter was not brought to the attention. . by then Secretary Kirsty Duncan. The government has not followed up on Hockey Canada for four years.

Sports Canada senior director Michel Ruest, who was among those made aware of the 2018 complaint within days of the alleged incident, told the committee this week that, to the best of his knowledge, the transition documents to subsequent ministers do not contain any information about contain the allegations.

Ms Duncan was Sports Secretary from January 2018 to November 2019, when Steven Guilbeault took over. Mr Guilbeault is currently Minister for the Environment. Julian said he wants those two former sports ministers to appear before the committee to answer questions about the lack of communication at the ministerial level.

In addition, Mr Julian said he would like the current Sports Minister, Pascale St-Onge, to testify for a third time. Ms St-Onge appeared before the committee in June and earlier this week.

The NDP is asking these three Liberal ministers to come before the committee and explain why it appears that this important government directive on incidents of sexual assault has not been followed, Mr Julian, the parties’ heritage critic, said in a statement Thursday evening.

In an op-ed published in The Globe, Ms Duncan said she was unaware of the alleged attack in 2018. The Liberal MP, who made issues surrounding safe sport a priority when she was a minister, said she has zero confidence that the Hockey Canada’s leadership can make a meaningful change in the disturbing culture in the sport.

When the spotlight was on safe sport and let me be clear, safe sport should be the daily, primary focus, the organization has not changed and is now only promising action after the alleged attack has been exposed by the media, she wrote. No sport, no organization, no one is above the law.

Dustin Pysyk, the president of the Athabasca & District Minor Hockey Association, says every dollar and every player counts in his small Northern Alberta association of 164 players. He fears this summer’s revelations about Hockey Canada’s funds used to settle sexual assault lawsuits could undermine support.

My board and other people are concerned, said Mr. pysyk. We never thought we would support something like this by sending our membership fees to them. That is our number 1 concern.

Mr Pysyk said his board did not meet this summer, but he expects Hockey Canada to become increasingly discussed at small hockey associations as practice and play resumes.

I’m pretty sure it’s something we need to address, he said. With the state of all spending, inflation in this country, people will be more than ever [asking] Do I put my kids on hockey?

And this doesn’t help convince those witch-entertains to join an association like us.

Granby Minor Hockey Association president Denis Bessette said he passed a board resolution to Hockey Estrie. It requests that no payment be made until Sport Canada reverses its position and resumes funding for Hockey Canada.

Mr. Bessette said that the local association, which represents about 450 members, usually forwards its registration fees to Hockey Estrie in September.

The small hockey group Granby wants other associations to join in withholding registration fees from Hockey Canada.

Franois Lemay, an underage hockey coach for Granby, said he was disgusted to learn that part of the entry fee was being used in sexual abuse settlements.

I think we should keep the money until they clean their nest, Mr Lemay said. Hockey Canada has lost the soul of an amateur sports organization and has forgotten what its role really is.

Mr Lemay, a school principal, is a councilor in Granby and oversees the town’s sports and outdoor activities.

We won’t be the only association doing this, said Mr. Lemay. There will be more. It’s not going to stop. Hockey Canada has to deal with very angry parents.

With reports by Simon Houpt and Colin Freeze

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors and give you a quick overview of the most important headlines of the day. Sign up today.