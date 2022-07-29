2022 Indianapolis IndyCar: Watch, Watch, Watch Teams in the Gallagher Grand Prix

IndyCar is back home in Indiana. Colton Herta won the previous stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on a humid May 14th Sunday that threw all strategies out the window. For the Gallagher Grand Prix it will probably become a bit clearer on the weather front next Saturday, but it has become cloudy on the moving front.

Santino Ferrucci is on standby at Team Penske, where Josef Newgarden is undergoing concussion protocols and may not be available to race. Newgarden appeared to escape serious injury on Sunday when a suspension piece on his car broke and sent him into the wall as he led the race. He was cleared by the medical center in the field of the Iowa Speedway, but later suffered a loss of consciousness that caused him to hit and cut the back of the head. Further tests and scans from Newgarden came up negative.

Ferrucci has two top-10 finishes in the series, having competed alone at the Texas Motor Speedway (for Rahal Letterman Lanigan), the Indianapolis 500 (for Dreyer Reinbold) and Detroit (for Juncos Hollinger) as a substitute as he strives for a career in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

At Chip Ganassi Racing, things are contentious between the team and defending IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, with CGR files a lawsuit against the Spaniard in an Indianapolis court over him signing a contract to race for McLaren in 2023. Palou is scheduled to start on Saturday, but Ryan Hunter-Reay (who is under contract with CGR) is on standby.

How to watch the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix

Date: Saturday July 30

Saturday July 30 Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis

Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Indianapolis Time: Afternoon ET

Afternoon ET TV: NBC

NBC Current:fubo TV (try for free)

What should you pay attention to?

It’s all about that long run up to the straight in Indianapolis and who’s going to hit the brakes as the pack ducks into the stretch of road. The weather looks set to behave this weekend, with no rain forecast and temperatures as high as 82 degrees on Saturday’s race day. If all that holds up, expect teams to think along the lines of a three-stop strategy, with the option of five to six caution periods.

On the back foot

Rahal Letterman Lanigan: As good as Toronto was for RLL, Iowa was anything but. Christian Lundgaard was the team’s top finisher on that rainy Sunday of May 14. He started eighth and finished ninth, when Jack Harvey came home thirteenth (after starting ninth) and Graham Rahal sixteenth (after starting fifteenth). That was all before a test in Sebring, where they found some pixie dust and scattered it around to surprise the field in Toronto. The team will certainly hope that the Sebring/Toronto data will lead to better results with the previous data from the previous Indy race on the road this time around.

Run in place

Arrow McLaren SP: Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist had a pretty solid weekend in Iowa, where O’Ward won on Sunday. If the series were heading for another oval, the case could be that momentum is being transferred. But this is the course at the Brickyard, and O’Ward finished 19th there on that rainy May 14th.

Chip Ganassi Racing: The argument could be that Marcus Ericsson started his drivers’ title challenge with a fourth-place finish on the Indy road course – ahead of his Indianapolis 500 win later in the month – and the Swede would love nothing more than to see similar results again on Saturday. to keep his championship dreams alive. Scott Dixon fought his way from 21 to 10 during that May 14 race, and better qualifying would certainly help his chances. Defending champion Palou was a non-factor in that earlier race.

Best leg forward

Andretti Autosport: Colton Herta came from 14th to win this race back on May 14, possibly one of the most important drives he has made in the IndyCar Series. AA seems to have lost their way on road and street courses this season, and it will be interesting to see if the data from the earlier race will make them more competitive this season.

Dale Coyne Racing: David Malukas continues to impress. After finishing eighth (Sunday) and 14th (Saturday) in Iowa, Malukas seems to have unlocked something.

Team Penske: Will Power has five wins in 12 starts on the IMS road course, and you have to think that if he can figure out why his qualifying runs failed, he’ll be in the mix at the Brickyard. He started on pole the previous race on the road course, back on May 14, and finished third.