Your ultimate Draft Kit with rankings, projections, sleepers and more is here!

The fantasy football design season is about to kick off, so we’re excited to present our 2022 concept kit to help you get ready to build those championship teams! We’ll be collecting all the advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts throughout the season, so you don’t have to worry about being ready when you’re on time in your leagues. Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our concept kit provides a guide to leaderboards, sleepers, busts, projections and more expert analysis. Also, don’t forget to listen five times a week and subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast for advice. [Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!] And here’s a reminder: Yahoo Fantasy Plus is available for the fantasy football season, so be sure to get a exclusive competitive edge by signing up now! Want a quick way to prepare before making a choice? Check out our rankings or try a trial version. Practice makes perfect, but make sure you also consider the format you’re playing in when preparing your design. Ultimately, the only way you’re missing out is if you don’t play. So sign up now and let the fun begin. Note: Keep adding new draft prep content here until the season starts. The 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit is here! (Photo by Erick Parra Monroy/Yahoo Sports) Fantasy Draft Preparation How to Play Fantasy Football: A Refresher and 101 Guide Four ways to spice up your fantasy competitions this year Concept ranking: Overall Top 300 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs Yahoo fantasy expert mock (There’s a lot more to come!) More fantasy analysis Why you shouldn’t listen to the naysayers on Josh Jacobs Yes, you have to sign Kirk Cousins ​​in 2022 Kirk Cousins ​​has more fantasy value than you might think. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Department Fantasy Questions: Are We Getting Answers? Early Fade: Pianow’s Smooth Seven in July ADP Which sophomore wide receiver is the best breakout bet of 2022? Four NFL teams to prove right in fantasy Fantasy Mailbag: On Breece Hall, TE Concept Strategy and More Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and why you should draft them both in 2022 Story continues Is the end of the declining workhorse coming? Fantasy fallout from wild NFL off-season The Five Most Interesting NFL Teams for Women’s Fantasy …And lots more to come, keep it locked here as we continue to add new expert content! Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

