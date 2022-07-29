Boycott could prevent Hockey Canada from hiding behind juniors

So what’s going to happen now?

The politicians have had their TV days wriggling with Hockey Canada executives, and there are ongoing investigations into the behavior of players with Canadian junior national teams in 2003 and 2018. But at this point there is no definitive understanding of how this crisis will unfold. addressed, let alone resolved.

No one at Hockey Canada has lost their job. CEO Scott Smith says he’s not going anywhere after his July 1 appointment. We still don’t know the identity of anyone involved in these alleged incidents, meaning it’s very possible that a player involved could be re-suitable for Canada and we would never know.

The World Juniors will continue next month as planned, and Hockey Canada no doubt plans to re-enjoy the glory of one of its most successful programs and make a lot of money from it. There will be a national women’s camp, with the best new prospects mixing with the group that won Olympic gold last winter.

So it’s just going about business as usual?

Of the many strange aspects of this Hockey Canada controversy, this is one of the strangest. There doesn’t seem to be a real overview of what the National Hockey Federation does. Ostensibly, it is the federal secretary of sport who is in charge, or at the very least can stop the flow of federal funds to Hockey Canada, but that doesn’t represent a very large percentage of the organization’s revenue.

So Hockey Canada apparently just intends to keep doing what it does. Smith, who joined Hockey Canada’s headquarters in 1997, wants to stay. Will everyone else at Hockey Canada, including the male-dominated board of directors, stay on? That seems ridiculous. But in the absence of an authority with the power to tell Hockey Canada what to do, that seems to be happening.

The only thing that will force Hockey Canada to change, it seems, is public distaste. The organization has admitted to pursuing lawsuits for decades and would presumably have continued to do so had the 2018 incident and the existence of this slush/hush fund not become widely known.

Smith et al. did not put together the “plan of action” they unveiled this week because they realized there was something seriously wrong with Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault cases. The action plan was a direct result of information about the 2018 case becoming known.

Had it not been for that, Hockey Canada would have continued to do exactly what it did, complete with multimillion-dollar payouts to alleged victims and nondisclosure agreements designed to buy victims’ silence.

Now it seems that only more public pressure will move a challenging Hockey Canada. That, or perhaps a boycott of next month’s junior world tournament by the fine citizens of Edmonton and anyone planning to attend the game. You know that once the tournament starts, TSN will do what it does, which is to paint a beautiful portrait of fine young men and their families who sacrifice themselves for the chance to play for Canada.

This tournament will become part of Hockey Canada’s damage reduction efforts, part of its efforts to polish its brand and tarnished image. So if you’re a hockey fan who’s disgusted by what you’ve read and heard about Hockey Canada and it’s grotesquely called the National Equity Fund, then maybe this is the year you shouldn’t watch.

A fan boycott of Edmonton, you can imagine, would be horrific for Smith and the other Hockey Canada executives who need the 2022 World Juniors to fill the organization’s coffers and give the organization back a golden glow. If there was a boycott, we might see someone at Hockey Canada lose their job. Maybe then we actually see some responsibility.

The other development that could convince Hockey Canada that it can’t just wait for this storm to pass is more allegations of wrongdoing, which seem almost inevitable. We have been made aware of the incidents in 2003 and 2018 and it looks like more will follow. Now that everyone knows that Hockey Canada would rather pay than go to court, that will be an incentive for other prosecutors to come forward.

Public pressure and even more ugly accusations. Otherwise, Hockey Canada seems to believe it can just dig in its heels and refuse to change anything.

There is hope that this will be Hockey Canada’s “Me Too” moment. But it’s not hard to get the feeling that when it comes time to cheer again at the World Juniors, or the World Championships, or the Olympics, Canadians will be cheering as hard as ever, buy Hockey Canada merchandise with Hockey Canada logos and forget that they learned that those responsible thought it was okay to use registration fees to fund a secret fund to pay victims of sexual assault.

Pascale St-Onge, the sports minister, seems involved now, but that could change with the next news cycle. Or the next cabinet shuffle. Who will ensure that, if Smith does indeed do his job, the vague promises he made in his action plan are fulfilled?

It’s a big question that no one seems to have an answer to.

In 1972, Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau lobbied to include Bobby Hull in Team Canada for the Summit Series, despite jumping from the NHL to the upstart WHA. Trudeau argued that it was in the national interest to have one of the game’s great superstars play for his country.

The prime minister was ignored and even punished by tournament organizer Alan Eagleson. Hull was not allowed to play.

No one, absolutely no one, in this country has ever been able to tell the people in charge of hockey what to do. And everyone knows it.

Damien Cox is a former Star sports reporter who is currently a freelance columnist in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @DamoSpin

