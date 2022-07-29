Sports
Six named All-SoCon, catamounts picked fifth in preseason
Asheville, North Carolina Tempered by a pair of preseason All-Southern Conference first-team squads in redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyler Smith and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Raphael WilliamsWestern Carolina had six representatives on the 2022 Preseason All-Southern Conference team announced today when the league gathered at the Omni Grove Park Inn for the 2022 Football Kickoff and Media Day.
In addition to first-team rosters in Smith and Williams, WCU also placed four student athletes in SoCon’s preseason all-league second team, including senior running back TJ Jones in violation, safety Andreas Keaton in the preseason defense squad, and a few on special teams including red shirt junior placekicker Richard McCollum and return specialist Calvin Jones.
Western Carolina placed fifth in both official 2022 preseason polls from the league’s head coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA) also released as part of Thursday’s festivities. With a strong second half to the 2021 season, the Catamounts finished in a three-point tie for fourth place in SoCon a season ago, beating the other two teams in the stalemate in head-to-head.
Tyler Smith earned preseason all-conference honors for the second consecutive season, earning a second-team nod as the only WCU representative on the squad prior to the 2021 season. The Laurinburg, NC native was one of only two Catamount linemen who started all 11 games a year ago and gathered second-team All-SoCon postseason applause from Phil Steele’s publication. With 37 games played, Smith will enter the 2022 season with 32 straight starts along the WCU offensive line over the past three years.
A first-team All-SoCon roster and two-time Freshman All-America roster in 2021, Raphael Williams adds preseason first team honors to his ever-growing resume. The redshirt sophomore from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Williams led the Catamounts last season with 73 catches for 959 yards and reached the endzone nine times, ninth in the league with an average of 4.9 points per game. He ran up and down the SoCon with both a 6.6 reception per game and an average of 87.2 yards per game.
In addition, Williams, who posted five 100-yard and double-digit reception games, including a school record of 16 in Wofford, was named All-SoCon for the season by the online publication of The Bluebloods.
TJ Jones was one of four league running backs honored Thursday between the first and second teams. The second year, Lakeland, Florida, led the Catamounts in rushes (125), rushing yards (589), and rushing touchdowns (9) last fall. Jones averaged 53.5 yards per game on the ground, adding 306 receiving yards to finish the year with 895 all-purpose yards or 81.4 yards per game. Jones was second on the WCU squad in scoring with 72 total points on a team-best 12 touchdowns rushing nine and receiving three from the backfield, putting him in a tie for fourth in the SoCon in 2021.
Dubbed SoCon Freshman of the Year and an All-Freshman team selection last season by the league’s head coaches, sophomore DB Andreas Keaton collected preseason sophomore All-SoCon honors. The Powder Springs, Georgia native finished sixth on the WCU squad with 45 tackles, including 29 solo stops, and was sixth in the SoCon with a WCU-leading three interceptions. Keaton was a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, awarded to the nation’s top freshmen, finishing in a tie for 17th place in the national vote.
Richard McCollum led the Catamounts last season with 78 points and finished seventh in the SoCon with 7.8 points per game. He ended the year leading the NCAA FCS field goal percentage as the only kicker to remain perfect throughout the season, going 12-for-12 on field goals. The Sanford, NC, product was also perfect on PATs last fall, splitting the uprights on all 42 attempts. McCollum was the SoCon’s Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring 11 points in the road win over Wofford in late October.
Rounding Out the Six WCU Preseason Winners Was Sophomore Calvin Jones, selected as the second team’s return specialist. The Forest City, NC native led the SoCon in kick-off average with a 31.1 yards per return average, the second-best overall average in the NCAA FCS, trailing Jackson State’s Isaiah Bolden (16-for -591, 36.9 avg). Jones, who was named a Freshman All-American by HERO Sports and twice honored by Phil Steele as a first-team All-America kick returner and a wide roster of third-team receivers, also ranked seventh in the conference with a 57.9 receiving yards per game average in 2021.
All nine SoCon teams were represented in the preseason conference teams, with each team registering at least three representatives between the first and second teams, including all with at least one first-team honors title.
ETSU senior running back Jacob Saylors was twice a first-team selection at running back and return specialist in garnering preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors selected by the coaches, while Chattanooga senior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell collected Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Chattanooga was the unanimous preseason favorite, sitting atop both the coach’s poll and the media chart. The Mocs collected five of the nine first-place votes levied by the coaches, while earning 18 of the top 30 votes in media opinion. Reigning regular-season champion ETSU came in second in both polls, just ahead of Mercer in the coaching poll and tied with the Bears in the media vote. Chromatic rivals Furman and WCU finished fourth and fifth respectively as the two polls mirrored each other in the middle of the conference package.
The bottom four in the preseason poll were made up of the same four teams, albeit in different rankings. Samford was sixth in the coach’s poll and seventh in the media vote, while VMI was seventh by the coaches and sixth by the media. Palmetto State rivals The Citadel and Wofford swapped eighth and ninth positions in the coaches and media tables.
Recorded during Thursday’s afternoon session, the 2022 SoCon Football Preview features interviews with all nine league head coaches and is broadcast on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) and via the WatchESPN app on Friday July 29 start at 10:00 a.m.
Season tickets and matchday parking for the Western Carolina 2022 home schedule are on sale now through the Catamount Athletics ticket office, located on the first floor of the Ramsey Center, by phone at (828) 227-2401 oronline at CatamountSports.com/BuyTickets. Single tickets for each of WCU’s five home dates will go on sale on Wednesday, August 3.
2022 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Team (1st place votes) Total
1. Chattanooga (5) 60
2. ETSU (2) 54
3. Mercer (1) 53
4. Furman (1) 43
5. West Carolina 38
6. Samford 26
7. VMI 23
8. The Citadel 14
9. Wofford 13
2022 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year:Jacob Saylors, Sr., RB, ETSU
Defensive Player of the Year:Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., DL, Chattanooga
First team foul
QB Tyler Riddell, R-So., ETSU
RB Jacob Saylors, Sr., ETSU
RB Ailym Ford, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Tavon Matthews, Jr., ETSU
OL Anderson Tomlin, R-Sr., Furman
OL Pearson Toomey, R-Jr., Furman
OL John Thomas, Jr., Mercer
OL McClendon Curtis, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Tyler SmithR-Jr., West Carolina
TE Ryan Miller, 5th, Furman
WR Will Huzzie, R-Jr., ETSU
WR Raphael WilliamsR-So., West Carolina
Defense of the first team
DL Jalen Porter, R-Jr., ETSU
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Jay Person, Jr., Chattanooga
DL Michael Mason, Sr., DL, Wofford
LB Nathan East, Gr., Samford
LB Ty Boeck, Sr., Chattanooga
LB Stone Snyder, Sr., VMI
DB Destin Mack, Sr., The Citadel
DB Mike Price, R-Jr., ETSU
DB Travis Blackshear, R-Sr., Furman
DB Lance Wise, Jr., Mercer
Specialists of the first team
PK Tyler Keltner, Jr., ETSU
PK Jerry Rice, R-Jr., VMI
P Jack Culbreath, Jr., VMI
LS Robert Soderholm, R-Sr., VMI
RS Jacob Saylors, Senior, ETSU
Second team foul
QB Seth Morgan, R-Jr., VMI
RB Dominic Roberto, R-Jr., Furman
RB TJ JonesSr., West Carolina
OL Tereis Drayton, Jr., The Citadel
OL Fred Norman, R-So., ETSU
OL Joe Schreiber, R-Jr., ETSU
OL Gavin Orr, Gr., Samford
OL Colin Truett, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Jarvis Chandler, R-Jr., VMI
OL Al Hogan, 5th, Wofford
TE Aidan Twombly, Jr., VMI
WR Ty James, R-So., Mercer
WR Leroy Thomas, Sr., VMI
Defense of the second team
DL Carson Hatchett, Jr., The Citadel
DL Cameron Coleman, R-Sr., Furman
DL Solomon Zubairu, Jr., Mercer
DL Eric Weaver, R-Sr., VMI
LB Marquise Blount, Sr., The Citadel
LB Isaac Dowling, So., Mercer
LB Kam Jones, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Alijah Huzzie, R-So., ETSU
DB CaMiron Smith, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Aljareek Malry, Sr., VMI
DB Andreas KeatonSo., West Carolina
Second team of specialists
horsepower Richard McCollumJr., West Carolina
P Trey Turk, So., Mercer
P Bradley Porcellato, Gr., Samford
LS Colin Springer, 5th, Wofford
RS Calvin JonesSo., West Carolina
NOTE: Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players or team.
Preseason South Conference 2022 media poll
Team (1st place votes) Total
1. Chattanooga (18) 256
t2 ETSU (7) 226
t2. Mercer (5) 226
4. Furman 175
5. West Carolina125
6. VMI 119
7. Samford 106
8. Wofford 60
9. The Citadel 57
