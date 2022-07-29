Sports
Rutgers football camp preview: most important Scarlet Knights in 2022
Johnny Langan, Rutger’s rugged, all-in-one offensive weapon, may still be nicknamed Johnny Football.
At the Big Tens media day event Wednesday in Indianapolis, he was Johnny Paparazzi.
Hidden in a group of reporters surrounding Coach Greg Schiano, Langan posed with his long-lens camera and asked if the rumor was true: I heard you’re going to take the team to the Jersey Shore on days off at camp?
That turned out to be wishful thinking.
The summer fun and possible beach trips ended for the Rutgers football team. When the team opens camp on Wednesday, Langan will be one of the veteran players leading the Scarlet Knights into the third season of Schianos’ second stint.
The Scarlet Knights are set to replace last year’s leading rusher, receiver and tackler, but Schiano hopes a mix of veterans and up-and-comers will help the Scarlet Knights improve on last year’s 5-8 finish.
Want to bet on College Football?
Check out the best NJ sports betting sites
Here are the names you need to know and some of the key players going to summer camp.
A quarterback to be named later
The inevitable reality of who will be Rutgers’ starting quarterback may be a microcosm of the entire roster and perhaps the state of college football. Rutgers opening day quarterback could be a senior in his sixth year Noah Vedral or one of two sophomores Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon.
For now, consider this item a placeholder.
Rutgers’ quarterback battle will be evaluated during camp and possibly throughout the season. Schiano did not rule out the possibility of playing multiple quarterbacks.
If it doesn’t settle through game one, then play well more than one guy, Schiano said Wednesday. If so, play one man, and have another man ready to go and a third if he had some trouble.
Avery Young
The 6-0, 195-pound safety from Coatesville, Pennsylvania has played and started nearly every game since his arrival. That’s more than 3,000 photos by Schianos estimate and 42 career starts since 2018.
With one year left in eligibility, Young returns after making 81 tackles last season, second most on the team. He goes into the season as a third-team All-Big Ten roster and one of the veteran leaders in a secondary that should be one of the strengths of freshman defense coordinator Joe Harasymiaks.
Ty Harris
The Scarlet Knights lost a major contributor to wide receiver Bo Melton, who led them in receiving yards for the past three seasons. They replaced him with another elite receiver in Harris, whose season best had 58 catches for 733 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 for Syracuse surpassing all five Meltons seasons in Piscataway. Harris showed some of his skills against Rutgers last season, catching eight passes for 122 yards in a losing attempt at the Carrier Dome.
Adam Korsak
The Melbourne, Australia native gives Rutgers a clear advantage in the field position. Korsak was selected as a finalist for the Ray Guy award a season ago and returns for his final season as one of the best gamblers in the country. Last season, Korsaks per-point net average of 45.25 yards set an NCAA record, and he pinned 38 of his 72 punts in 20. Korsaks’ season long was a 74-yard blast against Penn State.
The offensive line
Schiano has not shied away from the unit’s role in the battle of his teams in 120th place, who used 10 different combinations in 13 games last season. The mixing and matching was a clear sign of the group problems and so were the many changes that happened off-season.
Rutgers switched coaches and added four transfers to the group, all of whom are in a position to play prominent roles. Sacred Heart transfer JD DiRenzo is the group’s headliner, but Minnesota transfer Curtis Dunlap and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Willie Tyler III should be major upgrades.
Thank you for trusting us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription.
Patrick Lanni can be reached at: [email protected].
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/rutgers/2022/07/rutgers-football-camp-preview-most-important-scarlet-knights-in-2022.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]