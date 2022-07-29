Rutgers football camp preview: most important Scarlet Knights in 2022

Johnny Langan, Rutger’s rugged, all-in-one offensive weapon, may still be nicknamed Johnny Football.

At the Big Tens media day event Wednesday in Indianapolis, he was Johnny Paparazzi.

Hidden in a group of reporters surrounding Coach Greg Schiano, Langan posed with his long-lens camera and asked if the rumor was true: I heard you’re going to take the team to the Jersey Shore on days off at camp?

That turned out to be wishful thinking.

The summer fun and possible beach trips ended for the Rutgers football team. When the team opens camp on Wednesday, Langan will be one of the veteran players leading the Scarlet Knights into the third season of Schianos’ second stint.

The Scarlet Knights are set to replace last year’s leading rusher, receiver and tackler, but Schiano hopes a mix of veterans and up-and-comers will help the Scarlet Knights improve on last year’s 5-8 finish.

Want to bet on College Football?

Check out the best NJ sports betting sites

Here are the names you need to know and some of the key players going to summer camp.

A quarterback to be named later

The inevitable reality of who will be Rutgers’ starting quarterback may be a microcosm of the entire roster and perhaps the state of college football. Rutgers opening day quarterback could be a senior in his sixth year Noah Vedral or one of two sophomores Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon.

For now, consider this item a placeholder.

Rutgers’ quarterback battle will be evaluated during camp and possibly throughout the season. Schiano did not rule out the possibility of playing multiple quarterbacks.

If it doesn’t settle through game one, then play well more than one guy, Schiano said Wednesday. If so, play one man, and have another man ready to go and a third if he had some trouble.

Avery Young

The 6-0, 195-pound safety from Coatesville, Pennsylvania has played and started nearly every game since his arrival. That’s more than 3,000 photos by Schianos estimate and 42 career starts since 2018.

With one year left in eligibility, Young returns after making 81 tackles last season, second most on the team. He goes into the season as a third-team All-Big Ten roster and one of the veteran leaders in a secondary that should be one of the strengths of freshman defense coordinator Joe Harasymiaks.

Ty Harris

The Scarlet Knights lost a major contributor to wide receiver Bo Melton, who led them in receiving yards for the past three seasons. They replaced him with another elite receiver in Harris, whose season best had 58 catches for 733 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 for Syracuse surpassing all five Meltons seasons in Piscataway. Harris showed some of his skills against Rutgers last season, catching eight passes for 122 yards in a losing attempt at the Carrier Dome.

Adam Korsak

The Melbourne, Australia native gives Rutgers a clear advantage in the field position. Korsak was selected as a finalist for the Ray Guy award a season ago and returns for his final season as one of the best gamblers in the country. Last season, Korsaks per-point net average of 45.25 yards set an NCAA record, and he pinned 38 of his 72 punts in 20. Korsaks’ season long was a 74-yard blast against Penn State.

The offensive line

Schiano has not shied away from the unit’s role in the battle of his teams in 120th place, who used 10 different combinations in 13 games last season. The mixing and matching was a clear sign of the group problems and so were the many changes that happened off-season.

Rutgers switched coaches and added four transfers to the group, all of whom are in a position to play prominent roles. Sacred Heart transfer JD DiRenzo is the group’s headliner, but Minnesota transfer Curtis Dunlap and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Willie Tyler III should be major upgrades.

Thank you for trusting us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription.

Patrick Lanni can be reached at: [email protected].