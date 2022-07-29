Sabers’ recent trading success has led to a great rebuild

The Buffalo Sabers have made some huge trades in recent years. They’ve been bold enough to move on with the likes of Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Ryan OReilly. Today I want to look back at the trades they were dealt in and see how the Sabers fared in those trades.

*The salaries are stated as they were at the time of the transaction*

Ryan OReilly to St. Louis

To BUF: Tage Thompson ($925k AAV), 2019 First-Round Pick (Ryan Johnson), Patrik Berglund ($3.85M AAV), Vladimr Sobotka ($3.5M AAV) and a 2021 Second-Round Pick (Ben Roger).

To STL: Ryan OReilly ($7.5 million AAV).

How did the Sabers do?

Since Tage Thompson is part of this return, it was not the worst trade. However, they did not win the deal. OReilly won the 2019 Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy (Playoff MVP) and Selke Trophy (Best Defensive Forward) with the St. Louis Blues. He is also the current captain of the Blues, as he shows leadership like no other.

However, the return Buffalo got could have been worse. Thompson broke through last season with 38 goals and 30 assists in 78 games (from A Closer Look At Tage Thompson’s Breakout, Expected by Buffalo, 22/4). Berglund is now playing his hockey days in Sweden and Sobotka has also returned to his home country of the Czech Republic to finish his hockey career.

Ryan OReilly, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

The picks that were acquired turned out to be Ryan Johnson and Ben Roger. Johnson totaled 19 points in 39 games at the University of Minnesota last season. He is committed to at least one more season in the NCAA. The pick Roger selected in 2021 was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for Colin Miller. Roger was eventually selected 49th by the Senators with the same pick after being traded to the Senators by the Knights.

All in all, the Blues get the better end of this deal. It’s hard to say that the Sabers won this trade after OReilly was the most valuable player in the Blues Stanley Cup run.

Verdict: Blues wins.

Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia

To BUF: Robert Hagg ($1.6 million AAV), 2021 first round pick (Isak Rosn) and a 2023 second round pick.

To PHI: Rasmus Ristolainen ($5.4 million AAV).

How did the Sabers do?

The Sabers looted Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers in this deal. The first round of 2021 which turned out to be Isak Rosn is already much more valuable than Rasmus Ristolaine. Rosn is a highly skilled striker with strong skating and good technique (from Isak Rosen preparing for big opportunities with Sabers after a difficult year in Sweden, The Buffalo News, 7/21/22). At the NHL level, Rosn expects to be a talented mid-six forward, who will come with speed and scoring.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

The pick for the 2023 second round has yet to be seen, but Robert Hagg was shipped off for the 187th pick, which was used to select Gustav Karlsson. As a sixth-round pick, he’s unlikely to have a future in the NHL, but it doesn’t matter for this trade. Rosn and the 2023 second round are more than enough to push this trade heavily in favor of the Buffalo Sabers.

Verdict: Sabers win.

Sam Reinhart to Florida

To BUF: Devon Levi (signing rights) and a 2022 first-round pick (Jiri Kulich).

To FLA: Sam Reinhart (drawing rights).

How did the Sabers do?

There is no clear winner on this trade because of how good this deal was for both teams. It was one of the rare occasions when we saw a trade result in a win for both teams involved. For Buffalo they get two very good young acquisitions. For the Florida Panthers, they have a man in Sam Reinhart who just hit career highs in goals, assists and points with the cats.

Reinhart broke up with Florida last season and finally played with a few linemates who could give him the help he needed offensively. He scored a whopping 33 goals (eight more than his former senior career), 49 assists (six more than his former senior career) and 82 points (17 more than his former senior career).

The assets Florida gave up were expendable because of two things:

Spencer Knight is the Panthers man in the net. They trust him, which is why they didn’t feel the need to keep Levi around if a sweet offer came along. The Panthers are all in. They don’t worry about choices and prospects at this point but instead watch the Stanley Cups win with their window open.

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

As for the Sabers, they happily take this incredible value for Reinhart. While he was a good player for them, the Sabers reconstruction was full-fledged and so he was expendable. Devon Levi has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the entire league with his stellar season at Northeastern University.

Jiri Kulich, the stud forward selected with the first round obtained in this transaction, is still new to the Sabers fan base, but he looked spectacular in the Sabers development camp. He was one of the shiners.

When you consider all that, it’s hard to pick a winner between the two. Both teams got exactly what they wanted from the deal, so I would consider this a draw for now.

Verdict: draw.

Jack Eichel to Las Vegas

To BUF: Alex Tuch ($4.75 million AAV), Peyton Krebs ($863.3k AAV), 2022 first round pick (Noah stlund) and a 2023 second round pick.

To VGK: Jack Eichel ($10 million AAV), 2023 3rd round pick.

How did the Sabers do?

This deal sent the Vegas Golden Knights in a terrible salary cap crunch. As a direct result of the Golden Knights’ purchase of Jack Eichel, they have had to give away Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan and Evgenii Dadonov for nothing.

Overall, the Sabers could probably have gotten a better return for Jack Eichel, but for now they get the better end of this deal. Alex Tuch was one of the bigger parts of this trade. Growing up, Tuch was a Sabers fan, so he was very happy to be a Buffalo Saber. It can be hard to get players excited to come to a small market team, so this was a real breath of fresh air. He scored 38 points in 50 games with the team and quickly became a fan favorite.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

Peyton Krebs looked quite disappointing with Vegas. They had hoped he would become their star center man, so they traded Nick Suzuki away. Fortunately for the Sabers, the Golden Knights had lost hope in Krebs and he was shipped to Buffalo as part of this trade. In 48 NHL games, he scored 22 points, a significant improvement from what he did in Vegas. He spent some time in Rochester, including the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs. He scored 15 points in 18 games with the Americans during the regular season. He then added 11 points in 10 playoff games with the Americas.

The 2022 first round pick acquired in this trade turned out to be Noah stlund. stlund has achieved good marks for the Swedish national team over the years. He is going to the HockeyAllsvenskan league to play with Djurgrdens IF as he has already been loaned out by the Sabers.

While the Sabers got a pretty good price, I think it could have been better for Eichel. The Golden Knights simply never had the cap space to close this deal without major problems cropping up. Ultimately, Vegas is the big loser here.

Verdict: Knights lose.

Overview

Looking back at these four major trades, it’s safe to say that Buffalo has done some excellent trading over the past few years. Kevyn Adams does a great job of bringing good future assets to the former pieces. If this continues, the Buffalo Sabers will finally make it back to the playoffs in time.