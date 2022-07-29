Sports
McKenna Keegan Named One of Two BIG EAST Nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year
Keegan completed an incredible collegiate career this spring as a seven-time All-American, eight-time BIG EAST champion and twelve-time All-BIG EAST recording artist. She has had three careers in the top eight at the NCAA Championships, including a third place indoors in the 800 meters this year and a career best second place in the national outdoor competition. In her final year of collegiality in 2021-22, Keegan was the BIG EAST indoor champion in the 800m, in addition to running the 400m stage of the team’s conference champion distance medley relay. She placed second in the 400 meters at the outdoor BIG EAST Championships before achieving success at the NCAA meeting and finally at the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.
During her academic studies, Keegan obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration at Villanova. She has been a member of the BIG EAST All-Academic Team five times during her career and has been a member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll eight times. Earlier this summer, Keegan was named as one of two BIG EAST nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. She is one of 151 conference-level nominees for the national award.
There are 151 conference-level nominees nationwide for the NCAA Woman of the Year honors. The nominees represent student athletes from 17 sports across all three NCAA divisions. Of the nominees, 53 nominees competed in Division I, 39 in Division II and 59 in Division III. Of the total pool of 577 nominees submitted by NCAA member schools, 547 were sent to the conference to select their nominees for consideration for NCAA Woman of the Year. The remaining 30 nominees compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s elementary school or compete for an independent school. The non-conference/independent nominees will be reviewed by a committee and five will be nominated on August 4 to move forward in the process of completing the pool of 156 conference-level nominees.
The January NCAA convention in San Antonio celebrates the national Top 30 honors and announces the NCAA Woman of the Year. Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991. Nenna Lynch was the NCAA Woman of the Year in 1992-1993. For more information about the program and past winners, visit ncaa.org/woty.
