Justin Langer gets first job since bitter Cricket Australia to join Seven’s comment box

Justin Langer is reportedly poised to trade the cricket pitch for the commentary box, with the former Australian batsman joining Channel Seven this summer.
According to The age and The Sydney Morning Herald, the 51-year-old will join former teammates Ricky Ponting, Simon Katich and Damien Fleming in the Seven comment box.
In his new role, he will also stand alongside Australian greats Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh and Mike Hussey, who are currently part of the Fox Cricket commentary team.
Former Australia coach Justin Langer to trade the cricket pitch for the comment box
Seven is currently engaged in a legal battle with Cricket Australia over appropriate fees, but will be covering Australia’s Test series against the West Indies and Pakistan this summer, as well as the women’s series against Pakistan and the Big Bash League.
Langer coached Australia’s T20 World Cup glory and a 4-0 thrashing of England in the Ashes, then resigned less than a month after Australia kept the urn.
The former Australian opener left his role in February after he was not offered the long-term deal he wanted, with Cricket Australia offering a contract to keep the lead until the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
His position has been the subject of debate since the summer of 2021, when Australia lost a test series at home to India and there were reports of dissatisfaction with his methods.
Langer joins former teammate Ricky Ponting (left) in the comment box for Seven
Following his acrimonious departure from the role he has held since 2018, Langer emerged as a potential candidate to replace Chris Silverwood as England manager after the latter was sacked after the 4-0 thrashing at the Ashes.
However, Langer was reportedly overlooked due to concerns over his coaching style and the desire of England’s newly appointed cricket director Rob Key to separate the duties for white and red balls.
Key ultimately chose Brendon McCullum as the Test coach, while former Australian women’s team coach Matthew Mott was appointed as white ball coach.
NewsCorp reported in March that Langer had been approached to coach the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, shortly after Ponting was named head of strategy for the club.
The 51-year-old resigned as Australia’s head coach in February
Some Australian players were reportedly dissatisfied with Langer’s ‘intensity’
The Hurricanes appointed Jeff Vaughan instead and while Ponting revealed Langer was interested in returning to coaching, he noted that his former teammate may have other opportunities on the table.
“He would love to be involved again,” Ponting told The Age.
“But as things have progressed and things have gotten a little closer, I think he’s had other opportunities and exciting things could be coming to his desk that he thinks he can enjoy a little more over the summer.
I’m sure you’ll find out about some of those things in the near future.’
