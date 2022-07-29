Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Football Season Preview: Northwestern Wildcats

It’s time for 2022 ties from Wisconsin football season preview extravaganza to get started! Over the next (almost) two months we will prepare you for the upcoming football season. We have previews of every team on the Wisconsin schedule, we have positional breakdowns of every group at UW, we have predictions for the full conference, rankings of the top units in the Big Ten, and a few bigger features that we think will be interesting .

Next, we look at Chicago’s seventh or eighth favorite Big Ten team!

Team: Northwestern Wildcats

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, eighteenth season, 109-90

2021: 3-9 General, 1-8 Big Ten Conference

GAME INFO: Saturday, October 8, to be determined, Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Top Returning Players

Junior, OT, Peter Skoronski, there aren’t really any individual stats useful for offensive linemen, but it’s a first round NFL Draft choose candidate

Senior, DL, Adetomiwa Adebawore, 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 total TFL, 12 QB rush

Junior, RB, Evan Hull, 1,009 yards in 2021 averaging just over five yards per rush and seven touchdowns

Top newcomers

WR Reggie Fleurima, the highest ranked player in the NUs 2022 recruiting class, a 4 star from Naperville, Illinois.

QB Brendan Sullivan is not technically a newcomer but he wore a red shirt last season and is now making a clear push for the starting QB job after a shaky 2021 by Ryan Hilinski

Season overview 2021

There’s no easy way to cut it: Northwestern’s 2021 was awful. Coming off a 2020 banner season with a New Years Day win and a Big Ten West title, in 2021 the Wildcats had to rely on the youth as they rebuilt their roster. And that inexperience cost them dearly.

Freshman defensive coordinator Jim ONeil was unable to recreate the stingy, steady defense that had become a hallmark of the team under former DC Mike Hankwitz, and an anemic offense scored just over 14 points against Power Five opponents three times.

The season started mostly well for the Cats. NOW held on to what would turn out to be a very good one Michigan state squad for most of their opener, taking a sleepy win against Indiana State, losing a reluctant but close affair with Duke and making short work of Ohio. Then they traveled to Lincoln and a Nebraska team that would not win a game for the rest of the year rebelled with a 56-7 thrashing.

To his credit, the Wildcats would respond with a homecoming win Rutgers. But after that bounce-back win, things got ugly. Northwestern ended the season with a six-game loss, averaging 22.8 points.

The worst loss of those six was the final, when rival Illinois amassed a dominant lead at home that at one point soared to 40 points. It would be hard to find a more sour way to end the season.

Key statistic: Only six Power Five teams, four of whom are in the Big Ten, including Wisconsin, passed for fewer yards than Northwestern in 2021.

Preview season 2022

At first glance, there isn’t much to look forward to for Northwestern in terms of immediate improvements from 2021 to 2022. The roster is largely the same: The incoming recruiting class isn’t filled with bummers, and NU’s unique academic rigor takes advantage of the transfer portal different from other schools. In fact, the Wildcats lost one of their best players to the portal to safety Brandon Joseph.

But there are a few positives to look forward to. Most notably, the team gained a lot of experience in 2021, a fact that Fitzgerald has consistently repeated as a strong point for his team for 2022. Key starters in just about every area of ​​the field return, both on offense and defense .

Second, the schedule for 2022 is far from a glove. The Wildcats kick off the college football season in Ireland against a Nebraska team playing their first game since Scott Frost has restructured pretty much everything.

A non-threatening non-conference list includes a visit from a Duke squad to beat and a few mid-sized teams in Southern Illinois and Miami, Ohio. Aside from the usual Big Ten West foes, the Cats will take on Penn State, Ohio State, and Maryland from the East, a rough but not hopeless trio (hey, the OSU game is home!) It’s a big jump for a squad that finished 3-9 last season, but it’s not hard to find a find a path to a bowl for Fitzgerald and co. if they do business without conference.

Overview

It takes a marked improvement on both sides of the ball for Northwestern to make a bowl or maybe even re-enter the pantheon of Big Ten West champions dark horses (it’s an even year after all). Be it Hilinski or Sullivan, someone has to be the quarterback and take some pressure off the game.

And the defense as a whole must step forward and rediscover its identity as one of the most difficult units in the Big Ten to play against. All in all, it’s quite a task. But more important than any statistic or analysis, this is Even Year Northwestern. And you should never count Even Year Northwestern.