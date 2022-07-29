Sports
Emma Raducanu coaching move sparks furore
The Emma Raducanu coaches carousel shows no signs of slowing down, with the British teen’s latest move raising eyebrows.
Defending US Open champion Raducanu has appointed Russia’s Dmitry Tursunov in her latest effort to rediscover the form that took her to a remarkable 2021 maiden grand slam title at Flushing Meadows.
The 19-year-old will be joined by Tursunov at next week’s Citi Open in Washington DC, marking a major set-up for the US Open, which kicks off in late August.
Given Wimbledon’s controversial ban on Russian players, Raducanu’s decision to appoint Tursunov has already united, especially within the All England Club.
British MP Chris Bryant, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, warned Raducanu about the potential consequences of the appointment.
The Kremlin will portray this as a PR coup and an indication that the UK doesn’t really care about the war in Ukraine, so it would be a real shame if Emma goes through with this, Bryant told Britain’s Telegraph Sport.
I urge her to reconsider and at the very least condemn Putin’s barbaric war.
Tursunov recently coached Anett Kontaveit and helped the Estonian to the top 10 in the world.
However, the Russian mentor split with World No. 2 Kontaveit for the grass track swing after being effectively blocked from entering Britain.
Obviously, any Russian or Belarusian coach who took part in Wimbledon or the other UK run-up events had to reject the invasion of Ukraine before being allowed to enter the country.
Kontaveit told Estonian public broadcaster ERR at the time: The reason is that since he has a Russian passport, it is currently very difficult for him to get a visa, which means that he cannot accompany me to many tournaments. I still feel like I need a coach who can guide me and who doesn’t have so many practical problems.
That security was lacking, given the situation. He couldn’t come to America with me in March and now he had a visa problem with regard to England. The visa process was very complicated for him.
Emma Raducanu becomes fourth coach in 13 months
Tursunov becomes Raducanu’s fourth coach in just 13 months, with tennis great John McEnroe warning the 19-year-old that she must find stability before lasting success can be achieved.
Nobody wins a major if they’re not a great player and hopefully she’s confident, but a lot has changed for her since then.
I’m not close to her. In reality. I never spoke to her anyway. I hope to get the chance soon because she is clearly a breath of fresh air. She is a very sweet girl, a beautiful girl and plays great tennis. What’s not to like about it.
It was hard to watch her struggle, but I don’t know if she needs time. She needs the right stability and people around her and I don’t know what’s going on there.
You don’t go through a tournament where you don’t lose a single set and beat some of the best female players and aren’t a great player.
Raducanu rocketed to stardom in 2021 after becoming the first ever qualifier to win the US Open after a dream run.
Ever since the British teenager became one of the biggest names in tennis, she has not been able to settle for a long-term mentor to coach her.
Raducanu broke up with coach Torben Beltz in April, despite the pair only being together for five months.
She then went to Roland Garros without a coach after announcing that she was trying out a “new training model” with support from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and meetings with consultants.
Raducanu replaced Nigel Sears with Andrew Richardson after her breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2021, then decided not to renew the latter’s contract, despite leading her to a historic victory at the US Open as a qualifier.
