Difficult, rough start for Uganda Table tennis team





Commonwealth Games 2022 (table tennis): Uganda has had a sour start in table tennis at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Against Canada, Uganda virtually failed to find the rhythm, losing both the three singles and the doubles at the National Exhibition Center (NEC). Not a single Ugandan player managed to win even one set. Twelve-year-old Jemimah Nakawala, Parvin Nangonzi (14 years) and Florence Seera (25) all lost their matches. Nakawala fell 4-11 in the opening set, 6-11 in the next set and lost gracefully in the final set 8-11. Seera was defeated 04-11 in the first set, 06-11 in the second set and fought bravely with a 10-12 defeat after a game dunce. Nangonzi also lost her three sets. In the doubles Uganda played the junior pair (Nangonzi and Nakawala) 3-0 (06-11.06-11.09-11). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Ugandan table tennis delegation to Birmingham, United Kingdom The team is coached by experienced Jude Mutete. Robert Jjagwe, president of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), who is with the team in Birmingham, sees a bright future in the sport, citing the key positives of the Commonwealth games experience. Uganda has the youngest team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is such a great experience for our talented young table tennis girls. It will make them very formidable players for our country. Uganda will face Wales later on Friday, completing Group Four on Saturday 30e July 2022 against Vanuatu. Other groups: Group one has hosts England, Singapore, Nigeria and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In group two there are India, Fiji, South Africa and Duyana. The third group has Australia, Mauritius, Malaysia and the Maldives. Only 16 teams from the 54 Commonwealth countries managed to qualify for the games. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kawowo.com/2022/07/29/tough-rough-start-for-uganda-table-tennis-team-commonwealth-games-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos