Five selected for US National Team training camp





DURHAM A handful of Blue Devils are among the 50 players invited to participate in a training camp September 23-25 ​​in Sparks, Maryland as the U.S. Men’s Lacrosse team continues to prepare for the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship Five Duke players, four former and one current, are among the favorites of the United States men’s national team and the head coach of Duke John Danowski and his staff. Represent being Duke JT Giles-Harris , Brennan O’Neill Brad Smith, Michael Sowers and Cade Van Raaphorst. O’Neill is the youngest of 50 players as a junior for the Blue Devils and is one of six invited players who still qualify as collegiate. Giles-Harris, Smith, Sowers and Van Raaphorst shine in the Premier Lacrosse League with Giles-Harris, Sowers and Van Raaphorst recently earning All-Star recognition. Van Raaphorst and Giles-Harris were anchors for Atlas and Chrome respectively. season, as both sit at 4-2 heading into week seven. Chrome is second in the PLL in goals against with Giles-Harris making seven turnovers and registering 15 ground balls. Van Raaphorst has six force turnovers and 13 GBs and scored a couple of two-pointers. Smith helped Whipsnakes to first place in the standings with a 5-1 mark. The former Blue Devil midfielder has 11 points from his six goals, including a score of two points and an assist. Sowers is tied for eighth in the PLL with 18 points from 11 goals and seven assists. Waterdogs is 3-3 overall for fifth. O’Neill, one of the country’s top scorers last season, will represent the USA on the world stage for the U21 National Team at the U21 World Championship in Limerick, Ireland from August 10-20. In two seasons with the Blue Devils, O’Neill has 129 points from 98 goals and 31 assists. He currently ranks 36th in career points at Duke and is well on his way to becoming the fastest Blue Devil to 100 career goals. The 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year, O’Neill, is a two-time All-ACC pick and took USILA All-America second team honors in 2022. The 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be held in San Diego, California, from June 21 to July 1, 2023. Snapdragon Stadium, a new 35,000-seat stadium due to open this fall on the campus of San Diego State University, will be the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, the opening match, the semi-finals and the medal round. The University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium will host the majority of the featured games, and fields on both campuses will be used for the event which will feature 30 countries and more than 100 games. The World Men’s Lacrosse Championship originated in 1967 when the United States won a four-team invitation to Toronto held in conjunction with Canada’s centennial lacrosse celebration. Since 1974, the event has been coordinated by World Lacrosse and its predecessors (the International Lacrosse Federation and the Federation of International Lacrosse). Overall, the US has won 10 out of 13 championships, with Canada winning three golds. Here is the full list of US team players invited to the training camp: Name Pos Secondary school Pro Team(s) (PLL/NLL) Grant Ament A Penn State ’20 archers Justin Anderson m North Carolina ’21 Chrome Trevor Baptiste fo Denver ’18 Atlas/Philadelphia Jesse Bernhardt d Maryland ’13 Chrome Charlie Bertrand m Merrimack ’20/Virginia (Gr.) sequoias Will Bowen d North Carolina ’21/Georgetown (Gr.) Liam Byrnes d Marquette ’16 Water Dogs/Panther City Jack Concannon G Hofstra ’18 Atlas Ryan Conrad m Virginia ’19 water dogs Bryan Costabile m Our Lady ’20 Atlas Matthew Dunno d Maryland ’16 whip snakes Michael Erhardt LSM Maryland ’14 whip snakes Garrett Epple d Our Lady ’17 sequoias JT Giles-Harris d Duke ’21 Chrome Eddy Glaser d Our Lady ’16 sequoias Zach Goodrich m Towson ’19 guns Chris Gray A North Carolina ’22 Atlas Sam Handley m Penn ’22 Jack Hannah m Denver ’21 water dogs Colin Heacock m Maryland ’17 Chrome Jules Heningburg m Rutgers ’18 sequoias Marcus Holman A North Carolina ’13 archers TD Ireland fo Yale ’20/Denver (Gr.) sequoias Connor Kelly m Maryland ’18 water dogs Jack Kelly G Brown ’16 sequoias Danny Logan m Denver ’21 Atlas Will Manny A Massachusetts ’13 archers Matt Moore A Virginia ’22 archers Joseph Nardella fo Rutgers ’15 Whipsnakes/Albany Asher Nolting A Highlight ’22 guns Brennan O’Neill A Duke ’24 Rob Pannell A Cornell ’13 sequoias Sergio Perkovic m Our Lady ’17 sequoias Matt Rambo A Maryland ’17 Whipsnakes/Philadelphia Michael Rexrode d Rutgers ’18 Atlas Payton Rezanka m Loyola ’22 Jacob Richard m Marquette ’16 Atlas Blaze Riorden G albania ’16 Chaos/Philadelphia Jack Rowlett d North Carolina ’19 Chaos Mikie Schlosser m Michigan ’17 water dogs Tom Schreiber m Princeton ’14 Archers/Toronto Connor Shellenberger A Virginia ’24 Michael Sisselberger fo Lehigh ’22 Brad Smith m Duke ’19 Whipsnakes/Albany Koby Smith LSM Towson ’22 Atlas Michael Sowers A Princeton ’20/Duke (Gr.) water dogs Ryan Terefenko m Ohio State ’21 Chrome/Halifax Tim Troutner G Highlight ’19 sequoias Cade van Raaphorst d Duke ’19 Atlas Logan Wisnauskas A Maryland ’22 Chrome

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/7/29/mens-lacrosse-five-blue-devils-picked-for-us-national-team-training-camp.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos