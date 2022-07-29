Ohio State Football: ESPN Computer Predicts Buckeyes’ Games in 2022

This season, the state of Ohio will try to recover from its two losses a year ago, return to the Big Ten title game and make a run for the College Football Playoff.

What do the Buckeyes look like against their 2022 football schedule?

The ESPN Football Power Index prediction engine went to work on that, simulating the Ohio state football season 10,000 times to calculate the team’s odds in each game.

Ohio State is favorite to make it to the College Football Playoff in 2022

Week 1: vs. the Notre Dame

Possibly the toughest game on the Buckeyes’ slate this fall, the Fighting Irish will likely be a top 10 ranked team coming in with the nation’s main offensive line and one of the best receiving targets in Michael Meyer’s tight end. .

But the Irish still have questions at quarterback and in the defensive backfield, against which Ohio’s elite receiving corps should have an advantage at home.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 83.5%

Week 2: vs. the state of Arkansas

Butch Jones could be the savior the Red Wolves are looking for, but he won’t have saved this program in time for an early September tilt at Ohio Stadium.

ASU was a team with two wins a year ago, one against an FCS squad and the other against UL Monroe. An early season shot for the Buckeyes to impress the College Football Playoff selectors with a big show.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 99.3%

Week 3: vs. Toledo

Toledo was a 7-6 team last fall, but this time he’s bringing back a solid comeback as a quarterback, some proven production on the skill positions, and a defense that will be in the Top 50 nationally.

This should be an improved team when it comes into MAC’s game, but it won’t be as quick to take on the deep threats of the Buckeyes anywhere on the field.

ESPN singles: Ohio State, 98%

Week 4: vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State owns the last eight against the Badgers, including three Big Ten Championship Game wins.

Most of the Wisconsin defense—a unit that ranked No. 1 to Georgia in the nation in yards allowed and second in points surrendered—will not be back in 2022, but with the coaching and talent on offer, it could it still one of the the best of the conference.

Graham Mertz looks like a dud at quarterback, but Braelon Allen is already blossoming into one of the Big Ten’s top rushers — the youngster carried 1,268 yards last season with 12 touchdowns and an average of nearly seven ypc.

ESPN singles: Ohio State, 92%

Week 5 against Rutgers

Rutgers’ third-worst-scoring offense in the Big Ten was good for only about 19 points per timeout last fall, while losing nearly 25 ppg to opponents.

Ohio State should have the easy advantage at scrimmage, as the Bucks did in a 52-13 loss a year ago.

Noah Vedral should return as quarterback, but he has real competition in Gavin Wimsatt. If the knights switch there, you can expect a faster, more mobile attack.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 98.5%

Week 6: Michigan State

Ohio State got on a rejuvenated Spartan team in a 56-7 rout last fall, and that was with Kenneth Walker running back onto the field.

He won’t be back, but quarterback Payton Thorne will, and he’ll let receiver Jaylen Reed go deep again.

But how well will Mel Tucker have repaired the hideous secondary MSU from year to year? The unit was by far the worst of the Big Ten in 2021, ranking 111th in college football.

ESPN singles: Ohio State, 83.1%

Ohio State won the first-ever College Football Playoff

Week 7: vs. Iowa

Iowa returns much of a physical, well-coordinated defense that was Top 25 nationally, but also lost center to Tyler Linderbaum and still hasn’t figured out how to attack the deep field consistently.

Ohio State fans need not be reminded of the last time their team encountered this Big Ten West adversary: ​​the infamous trip to Iowa City in 2017, when OSU’s playoff hopes went up in smoke in a 55-24 Hawkeye rout that no one saw it coming.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 95%

Week 8: At Penn State

Sean Clifford is back after a 3,000-yard, 21 TD outing in 2021, but Penn State has big holes to fill a defense that finished third in scoring in the Big Ten.

Fresh off that $75 million deal he signed last year, James Franklin must also devise a strategy to play the ball after finishing second-worst in the conference last season and just losing Noah Cain to LSU. Ohio State has won the last five in this series.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 82.9%

Week 9: on Northwestern

Just a year away from playing Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, the Wildcats stumbled through 2021, winning a single game in the conference and losing the last six, scoring no more than 14 points in any of them.

NU was the league’s worst-scoring offense and the only team to fail to score a total of 200 points. Predicting what Northwestern will be in advance is always a difficult thing, but on paper, this team isn’t going anywhere.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 96.8%

Week 10: vs. Indiana

What a difference a year made for the Hoosiers, who went from a 12th-ranked, 6-2 team to a two-win sideshow.

IU was good for just 17 points per game last fall, losing wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. But Conner Bazelak, a 2,500-foot passerby, gets the Missouri transfer quarterback, something for freshman coordinator Walt Bell to work with.

Indiana brought in less than 11 ppg in Big Ten games and allowed over 35, not exactly a formula for success.

ESPN singles: Ohio State, 98%

Week 11: in Maryland

This was one of the most prolific offenses in the Big Ten last season, totaling more than 440 yards per game, but the Terps conceded more than 32 points per game against conference foes and still need help at every stage of those games. side of the ball.

Ohio State has put together 139 points in the last two against Maryland, but played a breathtaking 52-51 win at College Park last time.

ESPN singles: Ohio State, 90.6%

Week 12: vs. Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is back after flirting with the NFL again, but he has to undergo major surgery on the run-back, offensive, and defensive lines—all positions that helped win that game against Ohio State last year. And are currently weaknesses that the Buckeyes can exploit in this year’s rematch.

ESPN Picks: Ohio State, 84.8%

