Fun is serious business at Champions Field Hockey Camp





Cape hockey coach Kate Austin spoke seriously with her Champions Field Hockey Camp coaches 15 minutes before 85 campers from kindergarten through eighth grade arrived. Day 3 was Wacky Wednesday, the crossroads where serious and crazy meet, reflecting the theme of the success that has propelled Cape to 10 state championships since 2011. Make sure your kids get the instruction and get the work done, Austin told her coaches. I don’t want to see coaches shooting at empty cages. And keep wearing your costumes, especially the unicorn head [Elaina Best]; the kids will love them. And the campers arrived dressed as 21st century bag ladies from a science fiction movie. The campers were divided into four age groups, including kindergarten through second grade, third and fourth, fifth and sixth, and seventh and eighth. A three-hour morning session with four water breaks and two bathroom breaks (on request) including coach-led stretching, Junkyard Dog, speed dribbling, weaving in and out of cones, one right pull in the middle, air dribble and dizzy bat. There is one-on-one grid to goal, two-on-one grid to goal, pregame three-on-two to goal, three-on-three making in the circle, Tower Hill rebound play, and for the old kids, concluded with an hour full-field game after lunch. The Champions Field Hockey Camp for 9-19 year olds is next week August 1-5.

