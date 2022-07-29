Nigeria Kickstart 2022 Common Wealth Games By Taking Huge Win In Table Tennis SportsBrief.com





Offiong Edem has started her match in the 2022 Common Wealth game with an impressive win by winning the first game

The 35-year-old great table tennis player defeated Cumberbatch from St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has ordered all Nigerian athletes at the 2022 Common Wealth Games to do well Nigeria got off to a good start in the 2022 Common Wealth Games as Offiong defeated Edem Cumberbatch of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in table tennis. The meeting was in singles and the 35-year-old Nigerian won 3-0, 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 in a fantastic performance from Edem. The respected Nigerian journalist Adepoju Tobi who is in Birmingham, where the Common Wealth is going on, has posted this latest development on table tennis. Offiong Edem in action for Nigeria in table tennis game. Photo by JUNG YEONO

Offiong Edem in action for Nigeria in table tennis game. Photo by JUNG YEONO

Source: Getty Images It was indeed an easy match for Edem Offiong and she will only hope to do better in her next matches at the Common Wealth games.

Who is Offiong Edem? Offiong Edem is a Nigerian table tennis player. She competed for Nigeria at the 2004 and 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. She qualified to represent Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics

