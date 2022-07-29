Robinson, Worthy named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

NEW PORT, Kon. Texas junior RB Sesame Robinson and sophomores WR Xavier Worthy were named on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF) announced Friday. The Walter Camp is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football award and is awarded annually to college football’s Player of the Year. It has been awarded three times to a Longhorn (Ricky Williams, 1998; Colt McCoy, 2008-09).

Robinson, who was listed on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list for the second year in a row, has rushed 1,830 yards on 281 carry (6.5 ypc) and 15 touchdowns, while also making 41 passes for 491 yards and has caught six touchdowns during his first two seasons on the Forty Acres. The junior’s 1,830 rushing yards ranks 21st all-time in the program’s history. Last season was the native of Tucson, Ariz. an All-Big 12 first-team selection and honorable mention as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, becoming a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. In 10 games, he rushed for 1,127 yards on 195 carries (5.8 ypc) and scored 11 touchdowns and netted 26 receptions for 295 yards (11.3 ypr) and four touchdowns. Robinson was third in the conference in total touchdowns (15), fourth in scoring (9.0 points per game), sixth in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards (1422), and seventh in total points score (90) . His 142.20 all-purpose yards per game and 112.7 rushing yards per game ranked eighth and third nationally in the Big 12. He surpassed 100 yards rushing six times during the season, culminating in a 35-carry, 216-rushing yard (6.2 ypc) performance at TCU.

In addition to being a Walter Camp Player of the Year nominee, Robinson has been recognized on the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists and was named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Preseason All- Big 12 Squad. He has also been named a first-team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and The Sporting News.

Worthy was the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after a record year for the Longhorns in which he took the top single-season UT freshman for receptions (62), yards (981) and touchdowns (12). The Fresno, California native was the first-ever Texas freshman wide receiver to take first-team All-Big 12 honors. He led the Big 12 in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards per game (81.1), third in receiving yards, fourth in receptions per game (5.2), fifth in yards per reception (15.82 ), sixth in receptions and seventh in total touchdowns (12). Worthy had four 100-yard receiving games, including a 261-yard appearance against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown in which he caught nine passes and had two touchdown receptions. His outstanding season earned him AP Freshman All-American honors and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. He was an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist, garnered True Freshman All-American honors from ESPN and 247Sports, and was selected by The Athletic to the Freshman All-American First Team.

The Texas wide receiver has also been named to the Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award watch lists, and was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and selected as a Preseason Second-Team All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, The Sporting News and the United States. WCFF.

The 2022 watch list will be reduced to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The winner of the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year, voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show (date to be determined). The winner will then receive their trophy at the Foundation’s 55th Annual Banquet in New Haven, Conn, early 2023.