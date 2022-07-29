Table tennis legend Jian Fang Lay has gone above and beyond in her sport by serving ping pong balls on the biggest stages around the world and creating Australian teams of metronomic consistency.

But in a career spanning more than two decades, including a record six Olympics and five Commonwealth Games appearances, Lay hasn’t tasted gold yet.

49-year-old Lay throws everything away except the sink when changing this stat at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where she will compete in the women’s team, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

A gold medal is sure to cement Lay’s incredible legacy, but she’s been regarded as a cult hero since she made her debut at the 2002 Friendly Games in Manchester.

Lay is set for another major milestone in Birmingham after becoming the first Australian woman to reach six Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

The mother of two will join an exclusive club when she makes her sixth appearance at the Commonwealth Games, a record for an Australian woman and only the sixth Australian athlete to achieve this feat.

It’s exciting to attend my sixth Commonwealth Games, I always enjoy representing Australia on the world stage, Lay told Commonwealth Games Australia.

It’s a great group that will compete with me and I know that between now and the Games we will all work hard to give our best in Birmingham.

What makes the feat even more remarkable is the fact that Lay has been in action at every Commonwealth Games table tennis tournament since the sport made its debut in 2002.

A mainstay of Australian table tennis

Lay has been a mainstay of Team Australia’s efforts at the Commonwealth Games, with a total of seven medals, four silvers and three bronzes from Manchester 2002, Melbourne 2006 and Glasgow 2014. She has contributed more than half of Australia’s table tennis medals to the Commonwealth Games.

Born in Wenzhou, China, Lay first picked up a paddle when she was six years old and won her first provincial title when she was 11. Lay emigrated to Australia in 1994 with her husband, training partner and coach Jorge Lay. Shortly after her arrival in Australia, Lay retired from the sport.

Thankfully, Lay turned things around and made her Olympic debut for her adopted country on home soil at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where she competed in doubles alongside Stella Zhou. She claimed her win four years later in Athens 2004 to advance to the second round of singles.

Lay also won her singles opening rounds in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before achieving her best singles results in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 (in 2021). She reached the third round in both tournaments after winning the first two matches.

Seventh Olympic Games on the horizon?

Her selection for Tokyo 2020 alone marked an important milestone in her entry into the equestrian sport Maria Hanna as the first women to represent the nation in six Olympics.

“I never thought Id would be the first woman to represent Australia at six Olympics. I hope this will inspire more girls to play table tennis. As long as you have a dream, anything is possible,” Lay said at the time.

“I have to thank my family, my husband and two boys, my friends, Warren and Jane, who support me and keep me going. Without their support, without their strength, it would have been impossible for me to continue playing table tennis .

Winning gold in Birmingham would be the icing on the cake of a remarkable career and could lay the groundwork for a historic seventh bid at the Olympics.

In a seventh appearance, Lay would become only the second female table tennis player after Nigerian ace Funke Oshonaike to reach as many Olympics.

Six Olympics is a big achievement for myself and also for my team, Lay . said the guard. I think it’s still a long time to go [to Paris] three years is a long time. I have a plan for a year, don’t think too much [about the longer-term].”

