Women’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule





NORMAN Oklahoma women’s golf head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell announced the schedule for 2022-23 on Friday. Oklahoma women’s golf head coachannounced the schedule for 2022-23 on Friday. “My goal as a coach is to give our players the best schedule and play against the best teams in the country,” he said Droiun-Luttrell. “We have once again been able to put together a very strong tournament schedule that will challenge our abilities and make every player better.” The Sooners will compete in nine stroke play events and one match play tournament. OU will begin its fall schedule from September 2-4 in California for the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach. After OU’s trip west, the Sooners return to Norman to host the annual Schooner Fall Classic in Belmar Golf Club September 24-26. Meagan Winans led the OU contingent at the 2021 Schooner, finishing 22nd. “We will host the 10th annual Schooner Fall Classic and are so proud of this year’s impressive field,” statedDrouin-Luttrell. “Some teams have been committed to our event for the past nine to 10 years and have the support of Toby Keith, Tricia. covel and The Toby Keith Foundation is unwittingly a blessing. We look forward to having everyone in Norman by the end of September.” To close the fall competition, the Sooners travel to MadinahIllinois, for the Illini Women’s Invitational (October 10-11) at the Madinah Golf Club and San Marcos, Texas for the Jim West Challenge (October 23-24) at Kissing Tree Golf Club. Senior Mikhaela Fortuna took the career best fourth place finish at the 2021 Jim West Challenge, shooting a 9-under 207 through the 54-hole tournament. Oklahoma opens the spring slate in Peoria, Arizona, at the Westbrook Invitational February 26-27. In 2019, OU took second place after setting a school record of 31 under 833 in the 54-hole event. Returning to the Sooner’s schedule for the first time since 2016, OU will compete in the Match Up Invitational at Seminole Golf Club March 17-19 in Tallahassee, Florida. Oklahoma remains on the East Coast for the Clemson Invitational at Lake Hi Golf course in Oconee, SC, March 24-26. The Sooners return to Oklahoma to compete in The Bruzzy April 1-2 at the Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore to wrap up their regular-season stroke play schedule. Oklahoma turns its attention to conference competition during the Big 12 Match Play Championships April 7-9 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kierland Golf Club and vie for the conference crown in the Big 12 Stroke Play Championship April 21-23 at the Dallas Athletic Club. The Sooners Return Fortuna, Winans, Maria Fernanda martinez, Nina Lang , Nieves Martin Torre , Layne Miller and Kaylee Vesely and welcome newcomers Savannah Barber, Gracie Mayo and Rachel Nelke.

