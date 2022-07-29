Cricket match winner prediction analysis through major event quantification





Manoharan, JS: Capsule Network Algorithm for Text Classification Performance Optimization. J. Soft computer. Paradigm (JSCP) 3(01), 19 (2021) google scholar Pandian, AP: Performance evaluation and comparison using deep learning techniques in sentiment analysis. J. Soft computer. Paradigm (JSCP) 3(02), 123134 (2021) google scholar Parameswaran, K.: Vector quantization, density estimation and outlier detection on cricket data set. In: 2013 International Conference on Computer Communications and Informatics, p. 15. IEEE (2013) google scholar Satao, P., Tripathi, A., Vankar, J., Vaje, B., Varekar, V.: Cricket score prediction system (csps) using clustering algorithm. int. J. Curr. eng. Science. Research 3(04), 4346 (2016) google scholar Awan, MJ, et al.: Cricket match analysis using the big data approach. Electronics 10(19), 2350 (2021) google scholar Singh, MP, Ahmad, M.: Performance prediction of players in sports league competitions. int. J. Science. Research (IJSR) 4(04), 17 (2015) google scholar Jhanwar, MG, Pudi, V.: Quantitative assessment of player performance and winner prediction in ODI cricket. int. inst. info. technology. Hyderabad-500032, Inda. (2017) google scholar Fister, I., Fister, D., Fong, S.: Data mining in sports activities made by sports trackers. In: 2013 International Symposium on Computational and Business Intelligence, p. 8891. IEEE (2013) google scholar Pileggi, H., Stolper, CD, Boyle, JM, Stasko, JT: Snapshot: Visualization to propel ice hockey analytics. IEEE Trans. Visual computer. Graphic. 18(12), 28192828 (2012) google scholar Thakare, IS, Suyal, SR, Pandav, KY: Performance evaluation for sports team selection using data mining techniques. AADYA-Natl. J. Management. technology. 1(5), 102108 (2015) google scholar UmaMaheswari, P., Rajaram, M.: A new approach to mining association rules on sports data using principal component analysis: for cricket match perspective. In: 2009 IEEE International Advance Computing Conference, p. 10741080. IEEE (2009) google scholar Sivaramaraju Vetukuri, V., Rajender, R., Sethi, N.: A multi-aspect analysis and forecasting scheme for standard T-20 format cricket matches. int. J. Knowledge-based Intell. eng. System. 23(3), 149154 (2019) google scholar Sivaramaraju, V., Sethi, N., Rajender, R.: Heuristics for the prediction of winners in international cricket matches. stat. Optimal. info. Calculate. 8(2), 602609 (2020) google scholar Vetukuri, VS, Sethi, N., Rajender, R.: Generic model for automated player selection for cricket teams using recurrent neural networks. Evol. Intel. 14(2), 971978 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12065-020-00488-4 google scholar Raju, VS, Sethi, N., Rajender, R.: An overview of data analysis schemes for predicting vivid aspects in international cricket matches. In: 5th International Conference on Computing, Communication, Control and Automation 2019 (ICCUBEA), September 19, 2019, p. 14. IEEE (2019) google scholar Bhattacherjee, S., Sahoo, J., Goswami, A.: Association rule mining approach in strategy planning for team ndia in icc world cup 2015. In: 2015 Second International Conference on Advances in Computing and Communication Engineering, May 1, 2015, pp 616621. IEEE (2015) google scholar Abraham, A., Dutta, P., Mandal, JK, Bhattacharya, A., Dutta, S.: Emerging technologies in data mining and information security. In: Procedures of IEMIS-2018 (2018) google scholar Shah, P., Patel, MN: Ranking the cricket captains using principal component analysis. int. J. Physiol. Nutr. Phys. Education. 3(2), 477483 (2018) google scholar Al-Shboul, R., Syed, T., Memon, J., Khan, F.: Automated player selection for sports teams using competitive neural networks. int. J.Adv. Calculate. Science. application 8(8), 457460 (2017) google scholar Bialkowski, A., Lucey, P., Carr, P., Yue, Y., Sridharan, S., Matthews, I.: Large-scale analysis of football matches using spatiotemporal tracking data. In: IEEE International Conference on Data Mining 2014, December 14, 2014, p. 725730. IEEE (2014) google scholar Sankaran, S.: Comparison of reward versus performance of IPL bowlers: an application of cluster analysis. int. J. Run. Anal. Sport 14(1), 174187 (2014) google scholar Iyer, S.R., Sharda, R.: Prediction of athlete performance using neural networks: an application in cricket team selection. Expert System. application 36(3), 55105522 (2009) google scholar Silva, RM, Manage, AB, Swartz, TB: An investigation of the power play in one-day cricket. EUR. J. Opera. Research 244(3), 931938 (2015) google scholar Pathak, N., Wadhwa, H.: Applications of modern classification techniques to predict the outcome of ODI cricket. Processia computer. Science. 1(87), 5560 (2016) google scholar Asif, M., McHale, IG: In-play prediction of odds of winning in one-day international cricket: a dynamic logistic regression model. int. J. Forecast. 32(1), 3443 (2016) google scholar Norton, H., Gray, S., Faff, R.: Yes, one-day international cricket-in-play trading strategies can be profitable! J. Bank. Finance 1(61), S164S176 (2015) google scholar Akhtar, S., Scarf, P.: Prediction of in-game cricket match results. int. J. Forecast. 28(3), 632643 (2012) google scholar Ahmad, H., Daud, A., Wang, L., Hong, H., Dawood, H., Yang, Y.: Forecasting rising stars in the game of cricket. IEEE access. 14(5), 41044124 (2017) google scholar Bharathan, S., Sundarraj, RP, Abhijeet, S., Ramakrishnan, S.: A self-adaptive intelligently optimized analytical model for team selection using the performance tool for players in cricket. In: 9th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, MIT, Boston, p. 111 (2015) google scholar Ahmed, F., Deb, K., Jindal, A.: Evolutionary multi-objective optimization and decision-making approaches for cricket team selection. Swarm Evol. Memetic computer. SEMCCO (2011) google scholar Kumarasiri, SI: Optimal one-day international cricket team selection by genetic algorithm. J. Sports anal. 36(4) (2017) google scholar Jayanth, SB, Anthony, A., Abhilasha, G., Shaik, N., Srinivasa, G.: A team recommendation system and outcome prediction for the game of cricket. J. Sports anal. 4(4), 263273 (2018) google scholar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-12413-6_14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos