Connect with us

Sports

Cricket match winner prediction analysis through major event quantification

Published

10 mins ago

on

By

 


  • Manoharan, JS: Capsule Network Algorithm for Text Classification Performance Optimization. J. Soft computer. Paradigm (JSCP) 3(01), 19 (2021)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Pandian, AP: Performance evaluation and comparison using deep learning techniques in sentiment analysis. J. Soft computer. Paradigm (JSCP) 3(02), 123134 (2021)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Parameswaran, K.: Vector quantization, density estimation and outlier detection on cricket data set. In: 2013 International Conference on Computer Communications and Informatics, p. 15. IEEE (2013)

    google scholar

  • Satao, P., Tripathi, A., Vankar, J., Vaje, B., Varekar, V.: Cricket score prediction system (csps) using clustering algorithm. int. J. Curr. eng. Science. Research 3(04), 4346 (2016)

    google scholar

  • Awan, MJ, et al.: Cricket match analysis using the big data approach. Electronics 10(19), 2350 (2021)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Singh, MP, Ahmad, M.: Performance prediction of players in sports league competitions. int. J. Science. Research (IJSR) 4(04), 17 (2015)

    google scholar

  • Jhanwar, MG, Pudi, V.: Quantitative assessment of player performance and winner prediction in ODI cricket. int. inst. info. technology. Hyderabad-500032, Inda. (2017)

    google scholar

  • Fister, I., Fister, D., Fong, S.: Data mining in sports activities made by sports trackers. In: 2013 International Symposium on Computational and Business Intelligence, p. 8891. IEEE (2013)

    google scholar

  • Pileggi, H., Stolper, CD, Boyle, JM, Stasko, JT: Snapshot: Visualization to propel ice hockey analytics. IEEE Trans. Visual computer. Graphic. 18(12), 28192828 (2012)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Thakare, IS, Suyal, SR, Pandav, KY: Performance evaluation for sports team selection using data mining techniques. AADYA-Natl. J. Management. technology. 1(5), 102108 (2015)

    google scholar

  • UmaMaheswari, P., Rajaram, M.: A new approach to mining association rules on sports data using principal component analysis: for cricket match perspective. In: 2009 IEEE International Advance Computing Conference, p. 10741080. IEEE (2009)

    google scholar

  • Sivaramaraju Vetukuri, V., Rajender, R., Sethi, N.: A multi-aspect analysis and forecasting scheme for standard T-20 format cricket matches. int. J. Knowledge-based Intell. eng. System. 23(3), 149154 (2019)

    google scholar

  • Sivaramaraju, V., Sethi, N., Rajender, R.: Heuristics for the prediction of winners in international cricket matches. stat. Optimal. info. Calculate. 8(2), 602609 (2020)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Vetukuri, VS, Sethi, N., Rajender, R.: Generic model for automated player selection for cricket teams using recurrent neural networks. Evol. Intel. 14(2), 971978 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12065-020-00488-4

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Raju, VS, Sethi, N., Rajender, R.: An overview of data analysis schemes for predicting vivid aspects in international cricket matches. In: 5th International Conference on Computing, Communication, Control and Automation 2019 (ICCUBEA), September 19, 2019, p. 14. IEEE (2019)

    google scholar

  • Bhattacherjee, S., Sahoo, J., Goswami, A.: Association rule mining approach in strategy planning for team ndia in icc world cup 2015. In: 2015 Second International Conference on Advances in Computing and Communication Engineering, May 1, 2015, pp 616621. IEEE (2015)

    google scholar

  • Abraham, A., Dutta, P., Mandal, JK, Bhattacharya, A., Dutta, S.: Emerging technologies in data mining and information security. In: Procedures of IEMIS-2018 (2018)

    google scholar

  • Shah, P., Patel, MN: Ranking the cricket captains using principal component analysis. int. J. Physiol. Nutr. Phys. Education. 3(2), 477483 (2018)

    google scholar

  • Al-Shboul, R., Syed, T., Memon, J., Khan, F.: Automated player selection for sports teams using competitive neural networks. int. J.Adv. Calculate. Science. application 8(8), 457460 (2017)

    google scholar

  • Bialkowski, A., Lucey, P., Carr, P., Yue, Y., Sridharan, S., Matthews, I.: Large-scale analysis of football matches using spatiotemporal tracking data. In: IEEE International Conference on Data Mining 2014, December 14, 2014, p. 725730. IEEE (2014)

    google scholar

  • Sankaran, S.: Comparison of reward versus performance of IPL bowlers: an application of cluster analysis. int. J. Run. Anal. Sport 14(1), 174187 (2014)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Iyer, S.R., Sharda, R.: Prediction of athlete performance using neural networks: an application in cricket team selection. Expert System. application 36(3), 55105522 (2009)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Silva, RM, Manage, AB, Swartz, TB: An investigation of the power play in one-day cricket. EUR. J. Opera. Research 244(3), 931938 (2015)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Pathak, N., Wadhwa, H.: Applications of modern classification techniques to predict the outcome of ODI cricket. Processia computer. Science. 1(87), 5560 (2016)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Asif, M., McHale, IG: In-play prediction of odds of winning in one-day international cricket: a dynamic logistic regression model. int. J. Forecast. 32(1), 3443 (2016)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Norton, H., Gray, S., Faff, R.: Yes, one-day international cricket-in-play trading strategies can be profitable! J. Bank. Finance 1(61), S164S176 (2015)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Akhtar, S., Scarf, P.: Prediction of in-game cricket match results. int. J. Forecast. 28(3), 632643 (2012)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Ahmad, H., Daud, A., Wang, L., Hong, H., Dawood, H., Yang, Y.: Forecasting rising stars in the game of cricket. IEEE access. 14(5), 41044124 (2017)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

  • Bharathan, S., Sundarraj, RP, Abhijeet, S., Ramakrishnan, S.: A self-adaptive intelligently optimized analytical model for team selection using the performance tool for players in cricket. In: 9th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, MIT, Boston, p. 111 (2015)

    google scholar

  • Ahmed, F., Deb, K., Jindal, A.: Evolutionary multi-objective optimization and decision-making approaches for cricket team selection. Swarm Evol. Memetic computer. SEMCCO (2011)

    google scholar

  • Kumarasiri, SI: Optimal one-day international cricket team selection by genetic algorithm. J. Sports anal. 36(4) (2017)

    google scholar

  • Jayanth, SB, Anthony, A., Abhilasha, G., Shaik, N., Srinivasa, G.: A team recommendation system and outcome prediction for the game of cricket. J. Sports anal. 4(4), 263273 (2018)

    CrossRef

    google scholar

    • Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-12413-6_14

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: