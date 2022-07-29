Indian women’s hockey team seeks Tokyo Olympics inspiration to end Commonwealth Games medal drought





At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the India hockey team will be in Pool A alongside host nation England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya will compete in Pool B



A podium finish in mind, India’s women’s hockey team would try to bury the ghosts of a disastrous World Cup campaign by rolling steam minnows Ghana in Commonwealth Games opener on Friday. The Indian women will be clubbed in Pool A alongside host nation England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B. Like their male counterparts, the Indian women returned empty-handed from the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast, finishing fourth after being beaten 0-6 by England in the play-off match for the bronze medal. Undersized display at FIH World Cup

Going to the Games, the Indian women have to be haunted by their underpowered effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led team finished a disappointing ninth. And the side coached by Janneke Schopman would be desperate to prove that it is a much better side than what the recent results indicate. They would like to prove their opponents wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish at last year’s Tokyo Olympics was just a fluke. The Indian women would also hope to break their 16-year-old medal brought here at the Games. India’s last medal, a silver in CWG, came in 2006 in Melbourne. The only other medal Indian women have won at the Games since the introduction of hockey in 1998 was a gold medal in the 2002 edition in Manchester. Third place in Pro League

In addition to the brilliant Olympic campaign, the Indians would also be boosted by their creditable third-place finish in their first Pro League outing this season. But to finish on the podium, the ninth-ranked Indians must beat world number three Australia, fifth-ranked England and world number eight New Zealand, who are also strong medal contenders. In the last edition of the Games, New Zealand won gold for Australia and the Trans-Tasman rivals would also take their chances at these Games. Australia dominant on CWG

Australia dominated women’s hockey in CWG, with no fewer than four gold medals, one silver and one bronze. While it is expected to be a breeze for India in their first two group matches against the world’s number 30 Ghana and world number 24 Wales (on Saturday), Savita’s team will face a real challenge for the first time on August 2 against England before they reach the finish. their polar campaign against No. 15 Canada. With the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semi-finals, India and England are clear favorites of Pool A unless something drastic happens. But the recent World Cup has revealed some cracks in India’s armor that they need to address quickly. Penalty corners a concern

For Indian women, while converting penalty corners remains a major concern, the front line must also pull up their socks. In the recent World Cup, the Indians created many scoring opportunities from open play and from penalty corners, but lost most of them. Coach Schopman would expect a much improved show from her forward and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur. In the other Pool A game of the day, Canada will face Wales.

