Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Indonesian the women’s cricket team will face Australia in their first match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games later today. This will mark the first time women’s cricket will be played in the Commonwealth Games. There have been a few times in the past that men’s cricket has been part of this event, but women’s cricket is making its first appearance.

There could not have been a stronger opponent for India than Australia in the very first match as the Kangaroos are the world champions in both formats of white ball cricket. However, India has enough talent in their ranks to believe they can make a winning start to their campaign under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Venue and Field Conditions for the First Match of Commonwealth Games

The match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and starts at 4.30pm IST. The Birmingham field recently suited the teams that batted first as it was a bit of a two speed and had the occasional steep jump.

Six of the last seven T20Is at this location have been won by the teams that hit first. When the Indian men’s team played here on their recent tour of England, they had also won the second T20I by 49 runs by hitting first and setting a reasonable score of 170 on the board.

Weather forecast

The weather in Birmingham today may be partly cloudy but there is no threat of rain as such. Amid the cloudy weather and a little cool breeze, there can also be brief periods of sunshine during the day and the weather conditions are pleasant for playing cricket.

Live streaming and TV broadcast

While the TV broadcast of the game will be on the Sony Sports network, it can also be watched by Indian fans on free dish as the DD Sports channel will also broadcast it. The digital viewers can watch the match on the Sony Liv app.