Ohio State recruiting target John Walker commits to UCF





Ohio State Football lost another defensive recruit in the class of 2023. Days after, four-star linebacker Tackett chose Curtis for USC and five-star safety Caleb Downs committed to Alabama, four-star defensive lineman John Walker turned down an offer from theBuckeyes to join the University of Central Florida on Thursday night. Walker, of Kissimmee, Florida, is the No. 23 prospect in the state, the No. 11 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 99 prospect overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings. UCF beat the Buckeyes, Miami, Michigan and Florida. Ohio State football:Jayden Reed thinks Michigan State has a better reception area than Ohio State football Ohio State Defense:‘We expect a top-10 defense’: Ohio state’s Ryan Day has high hopes for a turnaround Ohio State Football Schedule:Ohio State football games against Notre Dame and Michigan are sold out, says Ryan Day Ohio State already has some key defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, receiving pledges from players like four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore, in-state defensive backs Malik Hartford and Jermaine Mathews, and four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt, who could help the Buckeyes. to flip Texas Tech. But without a linebacker in the class and without a defensive player to headline the class like Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tatedo on offense, questions remain for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the other new OSU assistants about their abilities on the recruiting path. During Big Ten media days Wednesday, Ohio state coach Ryan Day said he sees progress. I think if you change the defense as drastically as we do, a lot of people want to see what it’s going to look like, Day said. some of the guys in that room: Perry (Eliano) and Tim (Walton) and Larry (Johnson). The Ohio state coach believes Buckeyes’ track record in developing players is something recruits remain excited about, even with the attrition rate and a new defensive plan. And with a long road to signing day, Day said he thinks the program will stay on track to meet its goals of finishing in a top-five league overall with a good group of players for Knowles defense. They are in good shape, at least when it comes to the former, as OSU currently has the highest-ranked group in the country. Well see how it turns out. But I think our defensive guys did a really good job of recruiting, Day said. They run like crazy and are really into it. But I think guys are excited to see what this looks like. And I think if they see the energy and a bunch of guys flying around like this, it’ll be a lot easier to sell. [email protected] @_ColinGay Get more Ohio state football news by listening to our podcasts



