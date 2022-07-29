Eva van Agt – From hockey to the Tour de France Femmes

The whole peloton is experiencing something new in the Tour de France Femmes, but perhaps no more than Le Col-Wahoo’s Eva van Agt, who is competing in one of the biggest races of the Tour less than three months after signing her first UCI contract. season.

25-year-old Van Agt joined Le Col-Wahoo in May as a mid-season asset to a Dutch club team. Not only is she new to cycling, but she has also made the transition from a completely different sport. She played collegiate hockey for four years with a scholarship to Northwestern University in Illinois, where she also received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics.

“It was very professional,” Van Agt told Cyclingnews. “I was pretty much a full-time athlete, so it’s really not that different” [to now].”

Going to the United States to study and play is not an uncommon path for Dutch hockey players – whose national women’s team is number one in the world – due to the lack of sports scholarships in the Netherlands.

After completing her studies, Van Agt returned to the Netherlands in 2019 with the intention of continuing to play hockey. But when the pandemic hit in early 2020, an old hobby on two wheels became her new competitive outlet.

“I always had a bike, but I only used it for training. I think I rode in a year what I now ride in a week, so not too much,” she said of her journey to cycling.

“And then I did some cool trips in the US, backpacking by bike and it really caught my interest. I also did a three month trip, bought a van and slept in it for three months, bike rides from there.

“Then I came back to the Netherlands to play hockey again, but it was the Covid season again, so I started cycling even more. I joined a sorority in the city I live in now, Maastricht, and it was such a great community and I really wanted to have a cyclist’s lifestyle.

“Then I thought ‘okay, maybe I can try to be a pro’ and have this lifestyle, that would be great.”

A steep learning curve

Realizing this was what she wanted to do, Van Agt started racing in local events in the Netherlands, most recently for club team Restore Cycling, before drawing the attention of Le Col-Wahoo in the Volta Limburg earlier this year.

While Van Agt has experience of being a competitive athlete and the pressures that come with it, she has been thrown in at the deep end since signing for Le Col-Wahoo.

She had only ridden one UCI race – the Drentse Acht van Westerveld in March – before signing, and when she was selected for the Tour de France Femmes, she had to ride one more WorldTour event.

“I rode Thuringen in May and that was my first stage race,” she said. “But this is my second stage race, first WorldTour race.”

As the first WorldTour races go, the opening days of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes are off to a good start.

“It’s been overwhelming so far,” said Van Agt. “Really cool, a cool experience. A bit hectic, but I’m looking forward to the hills.”

Despite the chaos of the Tour, Van Agt has a good team around her that supports her on her way to cycling. Although a small team, Le Col-Wahoo is an established and experienced outfit in the pack and a good place for a young rider to learn her trade.

“The team is great, they help me a lot,” she said. “I mainly played with Nico [Marche, team DS] and Julia [Soek] is great too but Nico is so knowledgable and he teaches me so much. The girls on the team are also great, they really encourage me and make me make mistakes and stuff, so it’s cool.”

Credit: LE COL WAHOO

In the family

In addition to her background in hockey, Van Agt’s story has another interesting facet, which has certainly aroused the interest of the Dutch press. Her grandfather, Dries van Agt, is a former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and a big cycling fan.

“When he was prime minister, I think he went to the Tour every year as a holiday,” Van Agt said about her grandfather. “He was in the neutral cars and stuff and some teams.

“He really followed cycling and I think he brought it to the Dutch public as well. A lot more people started cycling because he encouraged people to cycle.”

Van Agt may not have followed her grandfather’s cycling passion originally, but now she is.

Looking to the future

Just four months into her career, Van Agt still has a lot to learn, not only about cycling, but also about herself as a cyclist.

Her standout result this season came on a rolling day in the Lotto Thuringia Tour, which earned her fifth in the mountains classification of that race.

“I don’t know exactly yet [what type of rider I am],” she said. “Definitely not a sprinter, but more other types. I’m thinking more climber, long climbs, but I’ve yet to figure that out. My goals for now are just learning, having fun and we’ll see.”

And whether hockey would fit into that future? Probably not, she says.

“I Wish I Did” [still play],” she said. “But if I picked up a cane now, I think I’d be in pain for two weeks, so I won’t.”