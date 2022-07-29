Indian men’s table tennis team defeated Barbados 3-0 in first round





The Indian men’s table tennis team steamed past Barbados 3-0 in the first round of the men’s team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Friday (29 July). The Indian men’s table tennis team made up of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai was on the money from the start, not dropping a single match against their low-ranking opponents. Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started the defeat when they defeated Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in the first doubles. Later, India’s most experienced paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta made short work of Ramon Maxwell who won 11-5, 11-3, 11-3. LIVE BLOG: India at the Commonwealth Games Live Updates and Latest Scores from Day 1 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then completed the formalities by beating Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 as the Indian team stamped their authority on the match. Giving their opponents no room to make a comeback, the Indians expressed their authority on the first round of CWG 2022 in style. Indian women’s table tennis team beats South Africa Previously, India’s Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula defeated South African Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the women’s doubles event to start the competition right. Manifesting her dominance, Manika Batra gave India a 2-0 lead when she defeated Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. Young Sreeja Akula then took an easy 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Danisha Patel. Indian table tennis team second round matches in CWG 2022 The Indian men’s table tennis team will face Singapore in their second round at 11pm (IST) on July 29. Meanwhile, the Indian women will face Fiji in their second round on July 29 at 8:30 PM (IST). When and where to watch table tennis matches? Read also

Story continues below Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. The action of CWG 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule: Full List of Events, Players, Timings in IST and Live Streaming Details

