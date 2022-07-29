Tigers announce cross-country schedule for 2022





AUBURN, Ala. Auburn cross country and sophomore distance coach Aaron Kindt announced the schedule for the team’s 2022 cross country slate on Friday. “We are very excited to begin this new era of Auburn track & field and cross country this fall,” said Kindt. “We’ve brought in a lot of new faces and that brings a fresh, invigorating energy. I’m looking forward to seeing this young group grow this fall and all year round.” The Tigers will kick off the season on September 2 at the Foothills Invitational in Oxford, Alabama. Auburn saw strong performances from both teams at last year’s event as the women’s team finished second in the overall standings and the men’s team took its first win since 2017. Following on from the season opener, the North Alabama Showcase will take place September 16 in Huntsville, Alabama. In October, Auburn heads to Louisville, Kentucky for the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on October 1, before closing the regular season with an outing to the Crimson Classic on October 14 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The post-season competition kicks off with the 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships at the Ole Miss campus in Oxford, Mississippi on October 28. Auburn returns a pair of All-SEC distance runners for the 2022 campaign, Cooper Atkins who earned a spot on the All-SEC cross country team after his run at last year’s championships, and Hallie Porterfield who received a nod to the All-SEC indoor track team this spring as the top freshman finisher in the women’s mile. Heading into Huntsville, the Tigers will continue their post-season action in the NCAA South Regional on November 11. Ryan Kinnane will also return to competition for Auburn this season. The cross-country season will culminate as qualified teams and individuals converge in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete for a national title at the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19.

