Table tennis ace Drinkhall reflects on good work as Commonwealths begin





Paul Drinkhall pondered a ‘professional job’ after playing an integral part in the Team England men’s winning start to their Birmingham 2022 table tennis campaign. The 32-year-old from Middlesbrough, a Commonwealth Games veteran, contributed two wins to a dominant 3-0 win against Guyana in the men’s team competition. Drinkhall started his campaign alongside Tom Jarvis in doubles, comfortably beating Christopher Franklin and Joel Alleyne 11-5 11-2 11-6 to get his country’s first point on the board. He then closed the horns again with Alleyne in the final singles, going 11-3 11-7 11-4 to complete the whitewash for Team England in their Group 1 match at the NEC. But despite the impressive nature of his two wins, Drinkhall refused to get ahead of things as he looked to expand his collection of six Commonwealth Games medals. It was a good match. For the first, you’re just getting used to the venue, the tournament and everything that’s going on, so it’s good to get through that and get it out of the way, said Drinkhall, one of more than 1,100 elite athletes on UK Sports National Lottery-funded World Class programme, allowing them to train full-time, access the world’s best coaches and benefit from cutting-edge technology, science and medical support. I think we all did a professional job. I suppose the pressure was slightly different in a way (because of the expectation), but not really, you’re only as good as the one you’re playing at the time. So it doesn’t really matter if you’re expected to win or not, you go out there and do what you can. You’ve done the training and everything else, now you just have to enjoy the games. It was nice to have my parents here. They’ve obviously seen me play before, but not for quite some time and hopefully we’ll keep winning and get into the later stages, with that home support. Drinkhall was equipped for the evening session as Team England’s men won twice from two in Group 1 with another comprehensive 3-0 loss to Fiji to sit at the top of the group. Story continues However, his morning partner Jarvis got back into action and won doubles with Sam Walker before beating Vicky Wu in his singles to get a perfect start to his debut. Speaking of teaming up with Drinkhall and fellow Team England star Liam Pitchford, Jarvis added: We’ve practiced a lot together, we’ve played a few tournaments here and there and we’ve made a lot of doubles preparations leading up to this game. . National Lottery players raise more than 30 million a week for charities, including essential funding for sports from the grassroots to the elite. Find out how your numbers deliver amazing results on: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and join by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/table-tennis-ace-drinkhall-reflects-on-job-well-done-as-commonwealths-begin-191534241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos