Five Wildcats to Enter Commonwealth Games





MANHATTAN, Kan. Five current or former Kansas State Wildcat athletes will compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which began on Thursday (July 28) and run through Monday, August 8 at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Five current or former Kansas State Wildcat athletes will compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which began on Thursday (July 28) and run through Monday, August 8 at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The list of Wildcat athletes at the Games includes former NCAA champions Tejaswin Shankar (India) and Kimberly Williamson (Jamaica), who will compete in the men’s and women’s high jump, current student athletes Kyle Gale (Barbados) and Shalysa Wray (Cayman Islands), who will run the 400m, and recently graduated Wurie Njadoe (Gambia), who will compete in the women’s 100 and 200 meters. In addition, Gale will compete in the men’s 4x400m relay for Barbados. The Games are an international multi-sport event that spans 72 countries that are currently or previously part of the British Commonwealth and includes Australia, Canada, India and many countries in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. Shankar (men’s high jump) and Njadoe (women’s 100 meters) kick off on Tuesday (August 2) during the Commonwealth Games. On Wednesday (August 3), Gale and Wray will follow in the 400 meters for men and women. Njadoe (women’s 200m) and Williamson (women’s high jump) will face off on Thursday (August 4), while Gale rounds out by competing in the men’s 4x400m relay. Shankar concluded his K-State career by earning his second national outdoor title (2018, 2022) in the high jump by winning sudden death with Georgia’s Darius Carbin at the NCAA Championships on June 11. Shankar was able to reach a height of 2.27 m/7-5.25 after making three errors at 2.24 m/7-4.25, while Carbin missed on both heights. He was an eight-time All-American in the high jump, including a four-time First Team Outdoor All-American. Njadoe, who has dealt with injuries throughout her K-State career, completed her time with K-State by going on to the NCAA Championships in both the 200-meter and 4×400-meter relay. She set a time of 23.45 in the 200 and finished 21st overall, while being part of the relay team finishing 22nd with a time of 3:37.70. She also finished in the top-10 in four events (200m, 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams and long jump) at the Big 12 Championships, including top-5 finishes by the relay teams. An aspiring junior sprinter, Gale was part of the men’s 4×400-meter relay team that advanced to the NCAA Championships in June, finishing 15th with a time of 3:04.33. He also ran the 400 meters at both the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA West Preliminary, with a season best time of 45.40 in the Big 12 Championships preliminaries. Wray won national titles in the women’s 200 and 400 meters in her home country of the Cayman Islands at the end of June. The participant in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo won the 400 meters by more than 7 seconds ahead of second place Jaden Francis with a time of 53.23. She also advanced to the NCAA Championships in the 400m, finishing with a time of 52.94 to 23rd in the semifinals. Williamson, who competed for the Wildcats from 2014-16, will compete in the women’s high jump on Thursday (Aug. 4). She recently reached the women’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships, finishing 11th with a height of 1.89m/6-2.25. The Jamaican national champion won the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championship and went on to become a four-time All-American in the high jump during her time with K-State. For more information about the Commonwealth Games you can find here. How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2022/7/29/track-field-five-wildcats-to-compete-in-commonwealth-games.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos